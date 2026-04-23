Riyan Parag is receiving widespread praise for his captaincy of the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, leading them to five wins in seven matches. Despite initial criticism, his tactical brilliance, particularly in the win against LSG, has been lauded by fans, though his batting form remains a concern.

Amid the criticism over poor batting in the IPL 2026, Riyan Parag has been at the centre of attention for his captaincy brilliance following the Rajasthan Royals’ 40-run win over Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday, April 22.

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RR clinched their fifth win of the season by successfully defending a 159-run total, bundling out LSG for 119 in 18 overs, despite Mitchell Marsh’s fighting 55-run knock in the visitors’ 160-run chase. Jofra Archer led the bowling attack with a spell of 3/20 at an economy rate of 5.00 in four overs.

Nandre Burger (2/27), Brijesh Sharma (2/18), Ravindra Jadeja (1/29), and Ravi Bishnoi (1/23) also played key supporting roles as RR’s disciplined bowling effort sealed a comprehensive win. Earlier in batting, Jadeja’s 43-run innings and his unbeaten 49-run partnership with Shubman Dubey (19* off 11 balls) for the seventh wicket guided the Royals to a respectable total on the board.

Also Read: IPL 2026: RR bowlers dominate to seal 40-run win over LSG in Lucknow

5 Wins in 7 Matches - The Royals Flourish Under Parag’s Captaincy

When the Rajasthan Royals decided to hand over captaincy duties to Riyan Parag following the departure of Sanju Samson, who was traded to the Chennai Super Kings, many questioned his leadership credentials, especially his poor leadership as stand-in captain in the last IPL season, where results were inconsistent despite flashes of tactical promise.

However, the criticism has become irrelevant this season so far, as Parag has been in impressive touch as a leader. Under his leadership, the Rajasthan Royals were on a four-match winning streak with victories over the Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, moving to the top of the points table.

However, the streak came to an end with two losses on the trot against the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders before bouncing back with a victory over the Lucknow Super Giants.

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Riyan Parag’s captaincy has not only been about results, but also tactical clarity, which can be evidenced by his bold bowling changes in the match against the LSG, especially bringing in Nandre Burger to dismiss Mitchell Marsh and trusting unproven Brijesh Sharma, who picked a crucial wicket of Mukul Choudhary. Sending Jofra Archer in the death overs helped RR wrap up the innings early by cleaning up the tail, further highlighting Parag’s sharp game awareness.

When other captains look for a sixth bowling option, Riyan Parag has shown trust in his core attack and backed his plans with confidence, helping RR control key phases and deliver under pressure in IPL 2026.

‘Terrific Captaincy by Riyan Parag’

Riyan Parag’s captaincy has been one of the most talked about in the ongoing IPL season, with fans and cricket enthusiasts on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), lauding calm leadership, smart tactical calls, and the ability to get the best out of his bowling unit in pressure situations.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts praised Parag’s tactical awareness under pressure, effective use of the five bowlers, smart match decisions, and improved leadership, with many noting his growing confidence and consistency as RR continue their strong IPL 2026 campaign.

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Though the captaincy has been impressive, Riyan Parag’s batting performance was sub-par as he registered the scores of 14, 8, 20, 3, 4, 12, and 20, aggregating 81 runs at an average of 13.50 and a strike rate of 117.39 in seven matches, raising concerns over his form with the bat despite his growing impact as a leader.

Just like his captaincy, Parag will look to improve his batting form in the coming matches, aiming to deliver more consistent contributions with the willow while continuing to lead Rajasthan Royals’ push for a strong finish in IPL 2026.

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