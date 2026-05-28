Rising all-rounder Madhav Tiwari has joined the Ujjain Falcons for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026. This comes after his campaign with Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026, where he claimed four wickets in three matches.

Ujjain Falcons received a major boost ahead of the upcoming Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026 as rising all-rounder Madhav Tiwari joined the squad following the completion of Delhi Capitals' campaign in IPL 2026, said a release.

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Fresh from a good season in the IPL, Madhav arrives at the Falcons camp carrying strong momentum and confidence. The talented fast-bowling all-rounder featured in three matches for Delhi Capitals during IPL 2026 and impressed with his impactful performances, claiming four wickets.

One of the most exciting young cricketers from Madhya Pradesh, Madhav's arrival has further strengthened the Falcons squad as the franchise prepares for its debut season in the MPL. The team has already begun intensive preparations for the tournament under the guidance of former Madhya Pradesh cricketer Sunil Dholpure, with players and support staff.

Ujjain Falcons Jersey Unveiled

Adding to the excitement, the Ujjain Falcons jersey was officially unveiled on Sunday during the grand MPL 2026 jersey launch ceremony alongside the other participating franchises. The jersey reflects the culture, identity and spirit of the Ujjain region, bringing fresh energy and excitement ahead of the new season.

'Will make Ujjain and Indore proud'

Speaking about Madhav joining the squad, Ujjain Falcons promoter Vinayak Kalani welcomed the young star and expressed confidence in the team's preparations. "We are delighted to welcome Madhav Tiwari to the Ujjain Falcons family after his good IPL season with Delhi Capitals. He is a talented cricketer with tremendous potential, and his performances have already shown that he can shine at the highest level. His presence will further strengthen our squad and motivate the younger players in the team. The energy within the camp is fantastic, and we are preparing with only one goal in mind: to compete hard and make Ujjain and Indore proud in MPL 2026," said Vinayak Kalani.

Ujjain Falcons will begin their MPL T20 2026 campaign against Gwalior Cheetahs on June 3 at the iconic Holkar Stadium, Indore.

Ujjain Falcons Squad:

Madhav Tiwari, Aryan Pandey, Chanchal Rathore, Adheer Pratap Singh, Yash Dubey, Soham Patwardhan, Shubham Kushwah, Masoom Raza Kaif, Ojaswa Yadav, Gajendra Goswami, Aayush Mankar, Ankur Singh Chauhan, Rishi Miglani, Harshvardhan Hardia, Naveen Nagle, Vishesh Mudgal, Darshan Rathore. (ANI)