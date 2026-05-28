On day four of the Udaan U-20 Championship in Udalguri, Harchura Tea Garden entered the semi-finals with a 10-0 win. Orangajuli Tea Garden and Paneri FC also advanced. The tournament is a vital platform for nurturing young talent in Assam.

On the fourth day of the 'Udaan Under-20 Border Football Championship,' thrilling matches were played across various football grounds in the Udalguri district, where participating teams thoroughly entertained the spectators by displaying magnificent gameplay, discipline and true sportsmanship. This championship is emerging as a vital platform for nurturing young talent from border and tea garden regions, as well as for promoting women's football.

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Day Four Match Highlights

In the first match of the day held at the Orangajuli Tea Garden football ground with the support of the Indian Army's 313 Field Regiment (under the 21 Mountain Brigade's 'Red Horn Gunners'), Harchura Tea Garden entered the semi-finals by defeating Bamunjuli Tea Garden by a massive margin of 10-0, showcasing a spectacular offensive performance. Throughout the match, the team maintained complete dominance from start to finish, demonstrating excellent coordination and finishing skills.

The second match was played at the Paneri Tea Estate football ground, supported by the Indian Army's 629 Satta Battery; here, Orangajuli Tea Garden defeated Badlapara Farm 1-0, exhibiting excellent coordination and disciplined gameplay. The Orangajuli team maintained control over the game throughout the match, offering the spectators a display of fast-paced and captivating football.

The third and arguably most thrilling match of the day took place at the Bhutiachang Tea Estate football ground, supported by the Indian Army's 81 Field Regiment. In this encounter, Paneri Football Club secured their spot in the semi-finals by defeating Bhutiachang Tea Garden 1-0 following a hard-fought contest. Both teams displayed remarkable tenacity, a robust defensive line, and exemplary sportsmanship, making for a truly exciting match.

Community Impact and Opportunities

Immense enthusiasm regarding the championship is evident among the local residents, football enthusiasts, and the youth. Large crowds of spectators are flocking to the grounds to cheer on and encourage the players.

This tournament is providing young girls from the border and tea garden regions with a valuable opportunity to showcase their talents and advance their prospects through the medium of sports.

Compared to yesterday, the matches will be played at the Orangajuli Tea Garden and the Paneri grounds. (ANI)