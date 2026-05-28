The MYAS and SAI will deploy NSF IT Consultants to enhance sports governance and operational efficiency. The move aims to streamline digital systems for NSFs, supporting India's preparations for the 2030 Commonwealth Games and future Olympics.

In a significant step towards strengthening India's sports governance architecture and enhancing operational efficiency across National Sports Federations (NSFs), the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) are envisaging the deployment of dedicated NSF IT Consultants under the broader framework of the National Sports Digital Ecosystem (NSDE).

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Speaking about this first-time endeavour, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya said, "The initiative is aimed at streamlining federation-specific digital systems and enabling more effective planning for competitions, national coaching camps, athlete participation, governance processes and real-time coordination as India prepares to build a stronger sporting ecosystem ahead of the 2030 Commonwealth Games and its long-term Olympic ambitions."

Existing Digital Infrastructure

Over the past few years, MYAS and SAI have progressively digitised key operational interfaces with NSFs through platforms such as the Annual Renewal portal, Annual Calendar for Training & Competition (ACTC), Games Management System (GMS), Sports for Women portal, National Sports Repository System (NSRS), and upcoming DigiLocker integrations. These systems have significantly improved transparency, accountability, athlete tracking, fund monitoring and governance processes across the sports ecosystem.

As federations increasingly coordinate across multiple digital workflows -- including annual recognition and compliance, competition calendar management, athlete and coach mapping, Games nominations, result uploads, financial documentation and DigiLocker-linked certifications -- the need for dedicated digital coordination support at the federation level has become increasingly important.

Role of NSF IT Consultants

The trained NSF IT Consultants are envisaged as federation-support resources who will assist NSFs in the smooth onboarding, operationalisation, and coordination of digital systems under the NSDE framework. The consultants are expected to support federations in areas such as ACTC calendar and proposal creation, athlete and official nominations on Games Management Systems, annual renewal submissions, tournament result uploads for DigiLocker integration, NSRS profile validation, reporting and records management, and digital communication with SAI and MYAS.

Boosting Efficiency and Athlete Focus

The initiative is expected to substantially improve efficiency in competition participation planning and national camp management by ensuring that athlete data, schedules, nominations and approvals are processed in a timely and integrated manner. It is also expected to reduce operational coordination gaps, strengthen data quality, improve adherence to timelines and enable federations to focus more effectively on athlete development and sporting excellence.

A New Phase in Sports Governance

The NSF IT Consultant framework marks the next phase in the evolution of India's sports governance ecosystem -- moving from standalone digitisation towards an integrated, athlete-centric and federation-enabled digital support structure. As India intensifies preparations for the 2030 Commonwealth Games and seeks to achieve a record medal tally on home soil, the strengthening of digital governance systems is expected to play a critical role in improving athlete management, competition preparedness, performance monitoring and institutional coordination across the sporting ecosystem.

Through the combined framework of NSDE, NSRS, federation support systems and NSF IT Consultants, the Government aims to build a seamless, transparent and technology-enabled sports ecosystem aligned with the vision of greater transparency leading to a stronger sporting nation and a Viksit Bharat. (ANI)