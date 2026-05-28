Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's coach Manish Ojha praised the 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals star for his explosive batting, calling his 97-run knock against SRH in the IPL a rare and exceptional innings that has brought him worldwide recognition.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's coach Manish Ojha hailed the Rajasthan Royals (RR) young batting sensation for his explosive and entertaining batting displays in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), saying the youngster's latest knock against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) was a truly exceptional innings rarely witnessed in the tournament's history. Ojha said watching Vaibhav rise to prominence and gain worldwide recognition has been a proud and emotional moment for him as a coach. The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi made 97 runs off just 29 balls with the help of 12 sixes and five fours against SRH, which helped his side post 243/8 in the knockout clash.

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'A matter of great pride'

"The way Vaibhav is batting is very exciting and aggressive. The performance he delivered in the last match is one that has been played very rarely in IPL history. As a coach, it's a matter of great pride for me that our child is making a name for himself in the world," Ojha told ANI.

RR advance to Qualifier 2

Following Sooryavanshi's innings, RR thrashed SRH by 47 runs in the Eliminator clash and qualified for the second qualifier, where they will face Gujarat Titans for a spot in the IPL 2026 final, where the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are already waiting.

Sooryavanshi's stellar season

In this season, Sooryavanshi has smashed 680 runs in 15 innings at an average of 45.33 and a strike rate of 242.85, including a century and four fifties, with a best score of 103. He has smashed 55 fours and 65 sixes in 280 balls faced.