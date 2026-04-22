Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada has triggered a controversy after a video of him smoking at the team hotel went viral amid the IPL season. The incident has shifted focus from his on-field performance and sparked a widespread debate on social media regarding player discipline, especially in light of his past off-field issues.

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Kagiso Rabada has triggered a controversy after he was spotted smoking in the premises of the team’s hotel amid the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rabada has been part of the GT since the last IPL season, where he picked just two wickets in four outings.

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Ahead of the IPL 2026, Kagiso Rabada was retained by the Gujarat Titans for INR 10.75 crore and has picked 10 wickets at an average of 22.40 and a strike rate of 9.78 in six matches so far. In the last match against the Mumbai Indians, Rabada triggered a collapse in the Mumbai Indians’ batting line-up by taking three wickets in the powerplay and eventually registered the figures of 3/29 in his spell of four overs.

As Rabada continues to play a key role for GT in the ongoing IPL season, the viral video has now shifted focus away from his on-field performances, raising questions over the player discipline during the high-pressure tournament.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Winning more important than NRR, says GT's Kagiso Rabada

Rabada’s Smoking Video Goes Viral

The South African pacer Kagiso Rabada has found himself at the centre of attention again, not for his bowling brilliance, but for an off-field incident that has quickly gone viral and sparked widespread discussion across social media platforms.

In a video that went viral on social media, Rabada was seen smoking in the premises of the team’s hotel, alongside a few unidentified individuals in Gujarat Titans’ team gear. The South African pacer was spotted wearing casual training attire, appearing relaxed during the off-field moment.

While Kagiso Rabada appeared to be smoking, one of the staff members of the Gujarat Titans was seen standing nearby and engaged in conversation, as the moment unfolded casually in the hotel premises.

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In the last IPL season, Kagiso Rabada left the tournament midway due to personal reasons and returned home. However, it was later revealed that the South African pacer had tested positive for ‘cocaine’ and was serving a one-month ban from participating in any form of cricket, which led to his sudden return home during the IPL season.

While serving a one-month ban, Rabada issued an apology, admitting to the mistake and expressing regret for letting down his teammates, supporters, and the cricketing community.

Rabada’s Off-Field Controversy Triggers Debate

The viral video of Kagiso Rabada smoking in the premises of the Gujarat Titans’ hotel has triggered a massive debate and discussions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where fans and cricket enthusiasts have widely reacted to the incident, sparking conversations around player conduct during the ongoing season.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts shared mixed reactions, with some defending Kagiso Rabada’s personal choice, while others questioned his conduct in public spaces, and a section even called for stricter action, highlighting the divide in opinion over the incident.

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It is uncertain whether Kagiso Rabada was really smoking or if the object seen in the viral clip was something else, as there has been no official clarification from the player or the Gujarat Titans regarding the incident so far.

However, the clip is expected to continue generating buzz on social media, with fans closely awaiting an official response from Kagiso Rabada or the Gujarat Titans to clear the air around the incident. The BCCI is likely to monitor the situation closely, although no official action or announcement has been made so far.

Also Read: Why Is Kagiso Rabada No Longer The Fearsome IPL Bowler He Once Was?