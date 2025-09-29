India captain Suryakumar Yadav pledged his entire Asia Cup match fee of ₹28 lakh to armed forces and Pahalgam terror victims. Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha accused India of “disrespecting cricket” with their no-handshake policy.

In the electric afterglow of India’s Asia Cup 2025 triumph over Pakistan, two contrasting images emerged from Dubai. One was of India captain Suryakumar Yadav, standing tall not just as a cricketer but as a citizen deeply moved by the sacrifice of the nation’s soldiers. The other was of Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha, lamenting what he felt was “disrespect to cricket” after India maintained its no-handshake policy with their rivals.

A Donation That Spoke Louder Than Runs

For Suryakumar, the victory on the field wasn’t the end of his responsibility. Hours after lifting the trophy, he turned to social media to announce a gesture that resonated across the country.

"I have decided to donate my match fees from this tournament to support our Armed Forces and the families of the victims who suffered from the Pahalgam terror attack. You always remain in my thoughts. Jai Hind," the 35-year-old posted on X, just hours after leading his side to glory.

With Indian players entitled to ₹4 lakh per T20 match, Suryakumar’s decision means a personal contribution of ₹28 lakh—a sum symbolic not of wealth, but of empathy and gratitude. It came in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack, where innocent lives were lost earlier this year, shaking the nation and prompting India’s retaliatory Operation Sindoor.

The cricketer’s act wasn’t just financial; it was emotional, underlining a captain’s intent to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with those protecting the country.

A Tournament of Defiance

India’s Asia Cup campaign was not only about runs, wickets, and strategies. It was played against a canvas of heightened political tensions. Throughout the tournament, the Indian side made it clear that there would be no customary pleasantries exchanged with Pakistan.

Suryakumar himself had led from the front, refusing to soften his stance despite the ICC slapping him with a 30% fine after he paid tribute to victims of the Pahalgam attack in an earlier group-stage win. The BCCI, standing firmly behind its captain, has already challenged that fine.

In the final, India’s clinical performance once again underscored their dominance, as they registered a five-wicket victory—their third straight win over Pakistan in as many Sundays. But it was what happened after the match that stirred a storm.

Pakistan Captain’s Protest

At the post-match press conference, Salman Ali Agha struck a very different tone. For him, India’s no-handshake policy crossed the line between rivalry and disrespect.

“What India have done this tournament is very disappointing. They are not disrespecting us by not shaking hands, they are disrespecting cricket. Good teams don't do what they did,” he remarked, clearly agitated by India’s collective decision.

Salman argued that fulfilling obligations—such as trophy photoshoots—was part of the sport.

"We went to pose with the trophy (photo shoot) on our own because we wanted to fulfil our obligations. We stood there and took our medals. I don't want to use harsh words but they've been very disrespectful."

Private Gestures vs. Public Postures

In a revelation that raised eyebrows, Salman also claimed Suryakumar was different in private.

"He shook hands with me in private at the start of the tournament, both at the pre-tournament press conference, and when we met in the referee's meeting. But when they're out in the world in front of the cameras, they don't shake our hands. I'm sure he's following the instructions he's been given, but if it was up to him, he'd shake hands with me."

The Trophy Controversy

The controversy even spilled over to the presentation ceremony. With ACC president and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi on the dais, India refused to accept the trophy directly from him, forcing Naqvi to walk away. Salman, however, defended his countryman.

"Of course, the ACC president will give the trophy to the winners. If you won't take the trophy from him, how will you get it?"

Two Messages, Two Nations

While Suryakumar’s heartfelt donation struck a chord with Indians, Salman feared the episode set a poor precedent.

“I'm not just a Pakistan captain, I'm a cricket fan. If a kid is watching in India or Pakistan, we're not sending them a good message,” he said, stressing that cricketers should be role models.

Yet, his criticism came with a twist. In a last-minute announcement, Salman declared that the entire Pakistan squad would be donating its match fees to the families of those who died during Operation Sindoor.

A Tournament Beyond Cricket

The Asia Cup of 2025 will not be remembered solely for the runs scored or wickets taken. It will be remembered for the silence of hands unsworn, the echoes of political tension, and the sharp divide between gestures of solidarity and accusations of disrespect.

For India, Suryakumar’s ₹28 lakh donation is likely to be etched in memory as the defining act of a leader who used cricketing glory to extend hope beyond the boundary rope. For Pakistan, Salman’s words will linger as a reminder of a rivalry that continues to spill far beyond 22 yards.