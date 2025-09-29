Tilak Varma’s fearless 69* anchors India’s thrilling five-wicket win over Pakistan, lifting their 9th Asia Cup title. ‘Operation Tilak’ and strategic spin bowling leave Pakistan red-faced in a final full of drama, tension, and global attention.

India’s victory over Pakistan in Sunday’s Asia Cup 2025 final was more than just a win—it was a statement. From the tense political backdrop of Operation Sindoor earlier this year to the clinical execution of Operation Tilak on the field, India showcased skill, composure, and nerve under pressure to claim their ninth Asia Cup title in Dubai.

Pakistan Starts Strong but Collapses

After winning the toss, Pakistan opted to bat. Openers Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman set a brisk tone, putting on an 84-run partnership. Farhan scored 57 off 38 balls with five boundaries and three sixes, while Zaman contributed 46 off 35 balls. At 113/1, Pakistan seemed poised for a competitive total.

But India’s spin trio – Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Axar Patel – had other plans. Kuldeep (4/30) triggered a dramatic collapse, taking six wickets for just 21 runs. Axar Patel (2/26) and Chakravarthy (2/30) choked Pakistan in the back 10 overs, leaving the team all out for 146 in 19.1 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah added the finishing touch by yorking Haris Rauf and marking the dismissal with a half-plane-crash gesture, recalling Rauf’s controversial celebrations in the previous Super Four match.

India’s Early Struggle

Chasing 147, India got off to a disastrous start. Abhishek Sharma fell for 5 in just five balls, captain Suryakumar Yadav managed only 1, and Shubman Gill departed for 12. At 20/3 in 4 overs, India was staring down the barrel, recalling past near-misses against Pakistan in high-pressure encounters.

Pakistan’s new-ball bowlers, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Faheem Ashraf, cleverly bowled slower deliveries, keeping the Indian batters on the back foot. The early collapse seemed to be a repeat of history.

Operation Tilak: Tilak Varma Anchors the Chase

Enter Tilak Varma, the 21-year-old left-hander from Hyderabad. With a blend of audacity and composure, he stabilized the innings, producing an unbeaten 69 off 53 balls.

Tilak first partnered with Sanju Samson (24 off 21) to add 57 runs, and then with Shivam Dube (33 off 21) for another crucial 60-run stand. His timing, placement, and fearless approach turned India’s shaky chase into a calculated counterattack.

The decisive moment came in the last over: India needed 10 runs. Tilak struck a massive six off Haris Rauf, and Rinku Singh, making his first significant impact in the tournament, sealed the victory with a boundary. India finished at 150/5 in 19.4 overs, leaving Pakistan stunned.

Strategic Bowling and Fielding

While Tilak stole the spotlight with the bat, India’s bowlers had earlier set the stage for victory. Kuldeep’s devastating spell reduced Pakistan from a strong 113/1 to 146 all out. Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy supported him perfectly, while Jasprit Bumrah’s yorker and symbolic send-off of Rauf added to the drama.

The Indian spinners’ tactic of slower, precise deliveries outside the hitting arc disrupted Pakistan’s rhythm, forcing risky shots and ensuring wickets fell in clusters.

Off-Field Drama: Trophy Controversy

Asia Cup champions India on Sunday made headlines off the field as well, refusing to accept the winners’ trophy from ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s interior minister and head of the country’s cricket board.

As the presentation ceremony was about to begin, the Indian players remained almost 15 yards away from the stage, refusing to approach, which delayed the formal proceedings. Reports suggest that the Indian team management inquired about the designated trophy presenter, and ACC officials quickly huddled, realizing their chairman was unacceptable to the champions.

The tension in the stadium was palpable. As Naqvi stepped onto the presentation stage, Indian fans erupted in boos, chanting “Bharat Maata Ki Jai.” The players made it clear that they would not accept the trophy if he attempted to present it, and an official protest was threatened. In a surprising move, organizers quietly sent the trophy inside the Indian dressing room.

Throughout the tournament, India had avoided handshakes with Pakistani players and skipped the customary pre-toss photoshoot, signaling a firm stance. Even after the match ended, Pakistani players stayed in their dressing room for nearly an hour, leaving Naqvi awkwardly alone on the stage. Eventually, Salman Agha and his teammates emerged, greeted by chants of “Indiaaaa, Indiaaaaa.”

The standoff was fueled by Naqvi’s earlier social media posts, including cryptic videos referencing Cristiano Ronaldo’s plane-crash gesture, a clear nod to Pakistani claims about Indian jets being downed during Operation Sindoor. Naqvi had also reportedly pushed for ICC action against India’s Suryakumar Yadav for showing solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

From Operation Sindoor to Operation Tilak: India’s Statement

This victory is symbolic, combining cricketing excellence with a clear statement against a backdrop of political tensions. India demonstrated composure under pressure, tactical intelligence, and youth brilliance.

Tilak Varma’s innings, along with support from Samson, Dube, and Kuldeep Yadav, exemplifies how a team can manifest its own destiny. From the geopolitical tensions of Operation Sindoor to the on-field brilliance of Operation Tilak, India’s ninth Asia Cup title resonates far beyond the boundary ropes.