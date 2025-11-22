SA Test captain Temba Bavuma admitted feeling “a bit of jealousy” watching the five-match Ashes 2025, compared to the Proteas’ two-Test series vs India. He hopes for a longer India series ahead but says players have no say in tour scheduling.

South Africa Test and ODI skipper, Temba Bavuma, admitted to being jealous of watching the ongoing Ashes 2025 series between Australia and England, with the opening match underway at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

The opening day of the first Ashes 2025 Test saw 19 wickets fall, the most ever on Day 1 of an Ashes Test, and a wild, pace-dominated display left both teams reeling. Australian pacer Mitchell Starc scalped seven wickets to bundle out England for 172, while the visiting team's skipper Ben Stokes picked five wickets to restrict the hosts to 123/9 at the end of Day 1 of the Ashes 2025 series opener.

The Ashes 2025 was highly anticipated, and the chaotic opening day of the series opener at Optus Stadium in Perth only heightened the excitement surrounding the iconic rivalry that has captivated cricket fans for over a century.

‘We Watched With a Bit of Jealousy’

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the second Test against India in Guwahati, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma stated that he and his team watched the opening day of the Ashes 2025 with a ‘bit of jealousy’ as they knew that Australia and England were locked in a five-match Test series, while the Proteas were limited to a two-Test contest against India.

However, Bavuma is hopeful of having more than two matches in a Test series against India in the near future.

“We woke up this morning to watch the Ashes. We watched with a bit of jealousy, knowing that they were playing five Tests. They'll be going at each other,” SA skipper told reporters.

“Hopefully, not too far in the future, but more in the near future, we'll go back to play four tests against India,” he added.

South Africa and India’s Test series was reduced to a two-match contest since the 2022-23 season, as part of a Future Tours Programme that limited longer series for the Proteas. The Ashes series between Australia and England, on the other hand, retains its prestigious five-Test format, reflecting the historic significance and global appeal of the contest.

No Control over Scheduling of Test Matches

Further speaking about the matter concerning South Africa’s Test schedule, Temba Bavuma clarified that players have no control or influence over how many matches are allotted in a series.

“Players are not involved when it comes to mapping out the schedule. I think every of our players who have had the opportunity to interact with the media have had that question in front of them. They have voiced out their frustration,” Bavuma said.

Meanwhile, Temba Bavuma-led South Africa won the opening match of the Test series against India at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata, securing a 30-run victory to take a 1-0 series lead. With a victory in the first Test, the Proteas will be aiming to script history by winning a Test series in India for the first time since the 1999–2000 tour.

Under the captaincy of Temba Bavuma, South Africa have lost a single Test as he has led them in 11 Tests, winning 10 and drawing 1.