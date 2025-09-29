India clinched its ninth Asia Cup title by defeating Pakistan in a thrilling final, but the victory was overshadowed by a post-match standoff. The Indian team refused to accept the trophy from PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

The Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday delivered an unforgettable spectacle. On the field, it was a nail-biting contest, with Rinku Singh calmly hitting the winning boundary under pressure to seal India’s five-wicket triumph. Tilak Varma starred with an unbeaten 69-run innings, guiding India from a precarious 20/3 to its record-extending ninth Asia Cup title.

Pakistan Team Retreats

While Indian players celebrated exuberantly, Pakistan, led by captain Salman Ali Agha, reportedly retreated straight to their dressing room, delaying the post-match ceremony for nearly an hour. The atmosphere was tense, with both fans and officials waiting anxiously for the presentation to begin.

Trophy Controversy with ACC and PCB

The drama escalated when India refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi, who is also Pakistan’s interior minister. Indian officials requested that Emirates Board vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni present the trophy instead, but the request was denied.

Fans and Players Express Displeasure

Throughout the tournament, India had signaled its stance—avoiding handshakes with Pakistani players and skipping pre-toss photoshoots. At the final, fans booed Naqvi and chanted “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” while Pakistan stars Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi were also jeered.

Formal Presentation Aborted

Broadcaster Simon Doull announced that India would not be collecting their awards, effectively ending the formal ceremony. Bangladesh Cricket Board president Aminul Islam stepped in to distribute the runners-up medals. Naqvi handed the runners-up cheque to Salman Ali Agha, who reportedly tossed it aside in frustration.

India Celebrates on Its Own Terms

After ACC officials and Naqvi left, India staged a symbolic celebration. Hardik Pandya began with selfies on the podium, followed by captain Suryakumar Yadav, who humorously mimicked Rohit Sharma’s T20 World Cup 2024 trophy walk, lifting an imaginary cup amid cheers from his teammates.

Reactions and Condemnations

In the post-match press conference, Suryakumar Yadav expressed his displeasure: “I have never seen a champion team being denied a trophy, that too a hard-earned one.” Abhishek Sharma added with a grin, “We actually got one — Surya bhai brought it! We felt it, we knew its weight.” PCB captain Salman Ali Agha criticised India’s stance, while BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia condemned the ACC’s actions, saying they will lodge a strong protest at the ICC conference in Dubai this November.