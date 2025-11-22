Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills face fresh NFL challenges as the season intensity continues to rise.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen appeared to suffer a shoulder injury during Thursday Night Football against the Houston Texans but returned to finish the game, assuring reporters afterward that he was fine. The Bills fell 23‑19 in Week 12, with Allen taking repeated punishment from Houston’s defense.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The incident occurred in the first quarter when Texans edge rusher William Anderson Jr. tackled Allen from behind. Allen landed awkwardly on his left side and stayed down in visible discomfort before returning to the huddle. “I’m OK … left shoulder. Landed on it. Went a little numb on me. We’re good,” Allen said post‑game.

Despite the scare, Josh Allen did not miss a single offensive snap. Buffalo Rumblings confirmed he was back immediately after the hit and later seen shaking out his right hand. His final stat line read 24‑of‑34 passing for 253 yards and two interceptions. The Bills’ offensive line struggled, surrendering a career‑high eight sacks.

Allen’s durability has long been a hallmark of his career, with his ability to absorb hits and continue leading the offense seen as a strength. However, the sheer volume of sacks and the severity of the collision raised concerns about protection and long‑term risk. Head coach Sean McDermott voiced frustration: “When they hit the quarterback 12 times, I don’t like that. … It’s just not a good formula to keep our quarterback healthy for the rest of the season.”

The jarring hit from Anderson left Josh Allen briefly writhing on the turf, dropping the football and clutching his arm. He was later spotted with his left elbow wrapped, which was identified as treatment for turf burn rather than a structural injury. Allen clarified that his arm was not damaged, though it felt numb immediately after impact.

Mounting Injuries Add To Buffalo’s Offensive Line Struggles

The Bills’ injury list already includes cornerback Christian Benford, linebacker Terrel Bernard, and offensive linemen Connor McGovern and Spencer Brown. With Allen enduring heavy pressure in recent weeks, the absence of key linemen has compounded the problem.

Although Josh Allen was battered in the loss, he finished the game and reassured fans and fantasy football managers that his health is not a concern. Buffalo enters a bye week in Week 12, offering Allen and the roster a chance to recover.

Scroll to load tweet…

After the break, the Bills will resume their playoff push against the Pittsburgh Steelers, with Josh Allen expected to lead the offense despite the punishment he absorbed against Houston.