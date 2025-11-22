Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt joins Erika Kirk in pushing for a family‑focused halftime show over Bad Bunny.

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt has voiced support for Erika Kirk’s proposal to create an alternative halftime show to rival Bad Bunny’s upcoming performance at the 2026 Super Bowl. Hunt emphasized that the NFL should select performers who embody “family” and “American” values, echoing Kirk’s announcement of “The All American Halftime Show” on Oct. 9.

Speaking on The Will Cain Show, Hunt said she admired Kirk’s efforts to provide a show that reflects traditional values. “I really respect Erika for all that she’s done, especially with creating a halftime show for America,” Hunt noted. She added that children are impressionable and that her grandfather, Lamar Hunt, intended the Super Bowl to be a family event centered on football.

“When my grandfather named the Super Bowl, he intended it to be something children and families of all ages could come together and watch and really believed that the game should come first,” Hunt explained. “That football is the attraction and that it didn’t need to compromise its character or rely on cheap appeal to draw an audience, especially when that approach can alienate so much of the fan base.”

Hunt stressed that future halftime performers should reflect the values the NFL supports. Lamar Hunt, who founded the American Football League in 1959 and later merged it with the NFL, coined the term “Super Bowl” after seeing his children play with a Super Ball toy. He also established the Dallas Texans, later renamed the Kansas City Chiefs, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1972 before passing away in 2006.

NFL’s Halftime Choice Sparks Backlash Amid Cultural and Political Tensions

The NFL’s decision to select Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny for the 2026 halftime show has drawn criticism. Bad Bunny, announced as the performer on Sept. 28 during the Packers‑Cowboys game, previously released a politically charged video for “NUEVAYoL” that criticized U.S. immigration policies under President Donald Trump.

Gracie Hunt also shared her vision for a dream halftime lineup. She suggested country star Jason Aldean or a mix of pop acts, highlighting America’s love for country music. “Jason Aldean would be fantastic, or we could even do a compilation of some fun pop,” Hunt said. She added that she would like to see Taylor Swift perform once Travis Kelce retires.

The Chiefs continue to attract attention beyond the field due to Kelce’s relationship with Swift. The couple announced their engagement in August, shortly after Swift appeared on Kelce’s New Heights podcast to promote her album, The Life of a Showgirl.