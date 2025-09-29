Image Credit : Getty

Team India’s unbeaten run in the Asia Cup 2025 successfully culminated in defending their triumph by defeating Pakistan in the high-stakes final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 28. The Men in Blue defeated Pakistan by five wickets to lift their record-extending ninth Asia Cup title.

With a 147-run target, Team India chased it down in 19.4 overs, thanks to vital contributions from Tilak Varma (69*), Shivam Dube (33), and Sanju Samson (24). When the Men in Blue needed just 1 run off 3 balls to win the final, Rinku Singh hit a winning four to take the team through the finishing line.

As the Men in Blue successfully defended their Asia Cup crown, let’s take a look at five key takeaways from India’s victory in the high-stakes title clash.