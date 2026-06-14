A mix-up led to Rohit Sharma’s run-out vs Afghanistan, leaving him visibly frustrated. Shubman Gill, involved in the incident, said Rohit later told him “it’s no problem at all.” Despite the early setback, India chased 195 comfortably, winning by 7 wickets.

The awkward run-out between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in the first ODI against Afghanistan was the talk of the town. Everyone saw Rohit looking super annoyed on his way back to the pavilion, and it became a huge discussion among fans. Now, Indian captain Shubman Gill has finally opened up about what really happened in the dressing room after that incident.

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The whole mix-up happened when Rohit tapped a ball from Afghan spinner Allah Ghazanfar towards mid-on and took off for a single. But Gill, at the other end, was just watching the ball. By the time Rohit was halfway down the pitch, Ghazanfar got in Gill's way, and he couldn't start his run. Rohit had to turn back, but a quick throw caught him short. He was out for just 16 runs.

Also Read: IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma’s Wholesome Gesture to Young Fan Ahead of ODI Series Goes Viral (WATCH)

'It's No Problem At All'

When asked if they talked about the run-out, Shubman Gill gave the full story after the match. "I know he watched the replay later in the dressing room," Gill said. "After that, he just came to me and said, 'Hey, it's no problem at all.'" Gill also mentioned that Rohit had been run out in a similar way against Afghanistan in a T20 match before.

Even with Rohit getting out early, India comfortably won the match. Thanks to Gill's unbeaten half-century, India chased down the 195-run target with 13 balls to spare, winning by 7 wickets. Gill anchored the innings with a superb 84 not out, hitting 11 fours and 2 sixes to secure the win.

The Indian captain also had a word of praise for Afghanistan's opener, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who scored a century.

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"Both teams played this match almost like a T20," Gill explained. "We started well, but Gurbaz's fantastic batting took the game away from us for a bit. But we made a comeback. The pitch was great for batting. When we were bowling, the ball was gripping a little, but things got much easier when it was our turn to bat," he added.

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