CAF applauded Morocco's inspiring World Cup campaign after their 2-0 quarter-final loss to France. The Atlas Lions' journey ended, but CAF said the standard they set will remain. France advanced to the semi-finals with goals from Mbappe and Dembele.

CAF, Macron Praise Morocco After World Cup Exit

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) applauded Morocco's inspiring World Cup campaign, saying their remarkable journey may have come to an end, but the benchmark they set will endure, while thanking the Atlas Lions for making the continent proud. Morocco's remarkable FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign came to an end after the Atlas Lions suffered a 2-0 defeat to France in the quarter-final at Boston Stadium. "The journey ends. The standard you set will forever remain. Thank you, Morocco," CAF wrote in an X post. https://x.com/CAF_Online/status/2075339838597828753?s=20

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French President Emmanuel Macron also acknowledged Morocco as a formidable opponent and highlighted the values of flair and fraternity displayed during the match. "Pride for our Bleus. Bravo to Morocco, a formidable opponent tonight just like four years ago. France is in the semi-finals, with flair and fraternity!" Macron wrote in an X post.

France Overcomes Morocco with Second-Half Goals

France grew into the contest and created the better openings before the interval. Kylian Mbappe came close to breaking the deadlock and also missed a penalty opportunity, leaving the score level at half-time.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 60th minute when Mbappe produced a brilliant finish from inside the box, curling the ball beyond Yassine Bounou after a clever assist from Desire Doue to put France ahead.

France doubled their advantage in the 66th minute through Ousmane Dembele, who fired at goal with his right foot from outside the box. Bounou got a hand but was unable to stop it.

Morocco continued to fight until the final whistle, but France's experience and composure saw them protect their lead and secure a semi-final place.

The result ends Morocco's impressive run after another historic World Cup campaign, while France move one step closer to their title. The victory sets up France's semi-final clash against either Spain or Belgium. (ANI)

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