Following India's ODI win against Afghanistan, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy's post-match press conference went viral. The cricketer paused the interaction to take a call from his mother, a heartwarming gesture that won praise from fans for prioritizing family.

Team India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy had a heartwarming moment during the post-match press conference following the Men in Blue’s first ODI match against Afghanistan at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Saturday, June 13.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

India, led by Shubman Gill, took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series with a seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in a 25-over contest due to rain. Chasing a 195-run target, Gill’s unbeaten captain’s knock of 84 off 66 balls, and KL Rahul’s fiery 19-ball 39 not out anchored the successful chase with 2.1 overs to spare.

Earlier, Gurnoor Brar (3/27), Harsh Dubey (3/47), Nitish Kumar Reddy (2/31), and Arshdeep Singh (2/27) combined to dismantle Afghanistan’s batting lineup, restricting them to 194/9 in their allotted 25 overs.

Also Read: Shubman Gill's unbeaten 84 leads India's comeback win over Afghanistan

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Heartwarming Moment Goes Viral

As Team India defeated Afghanistan in the ODI series opener, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy’s post-match media interaction became the talk of the town for reasons beyond his clinical bowling display.

While addressing the press conference after the match, Nitish received a call from his mother, Manasa Reddy. Instead of letting it go to voicemail, the 23-year-old immediately checked his phone, which was resting near the microphones. With a sheepish grin and a polite nod to the journalists, he said, “Sorry, I have to pick up this.”

The candid moment was caught on the broadcasting mics, as he briefly spoke to his mother in Telugu and said that he would "call back in five minutes" (Amma, nenu malli chesthanu, five minutes). The clip was then posted on BCCI’s official X handle (formerly Twitter) and later went viral on social media.

Scroll to load tweet…

Nitish Kumar Reddy might’ve taken a couple of wickets to help set up the victory, but it was this simple, human gesture that truly won the hearts of cricket fans everywhere. The all-rounder demonstrated a refreshing sense of humanity, reminding onlookers that even amidst the high-pressure environment of international cricket, family remains a priority.

‘The World Can Wait’: How Fans Are Reacting to Nitish’s Viral Moment

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s heartwarming moment, wherein he picked up his mother’s call during the live press conference, sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where fans and cricket enthusiasts lauded the young star for his grounded nature and for proving that, regardless of fame or success, some connections will always remain more important than the cameras.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts praised Nitish for prioritizing his mother’s call during the press conference, with many calling the gesture relatable, respectful, and heartwarming. Several users remarked, ‘the world can wait’ for mother’s call, while others lauded his decision to answer the call rather than ignore it, despite being in the middle of an official media interaction.

Many described the gesture as a reminder that no matter how successful a cricketer becomes, family remains a constant source of support and importance.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Meanwhile, after defeating Afghanistan in the first ODI of the three-match series, Team India will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead when they face the visitors in the second ODI at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday, June 17.

Also Read: Shubman Gill becomes 2nd-fastest batter to reach 3,000 ODI runs