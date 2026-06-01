Rohit Sharma has rejoined the Indian squad in Chandigarh for the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan after recovering from a hamstring injury. Ahead of the series, a heartwarming video of him inviting a young fan onto the team bus for a selfie went viral. With other senior players absent, all eyes are on Rohit to lead the batting lineup.

Former Team India captain and star batter Rohit Sharma arrived in Chandigarh and joined the squad for the training session in Mullanpur ahead of the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, starting on June 13.

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The entire squad assembled in Mullanpur before heading to Dharmashala, where they take on Afghanistan in the ODI series opener at HPCA Stadium. Rohit Sharma recently cleared fitness tests and was declared fit to play by the medical team at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE), where he underwent assessment of his recovery from a recent injury.

The 39-year-old sustained a hamstring strain during the IPL 2026, sidelining him for five consecutive matches and restricting his appearance on the field despite making a comeback, as he played as an Impact Player rather than as a full-time fielder, which was a precautionary measure to allow his hamstring to heal without risking further aggravation.

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Rohit Sharma’s Heartwarming Gesture Goes Viral

As Rohit Sharma joined the ODI squad in Chandigarh and began his first training session ahead of the first match against Afghanistan in Mullanpur, the veteran Indian batter’s gentle nature was on full display, which has been a trait and character ever since he made his international debut.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Rohit had already boarded the team bus to the training ground when he noticed a young fan standing by the entrance, eagerly waiting for a glimpse of his idol. The 39-year-old, who was seated in the front row, immediately caught sight of the youngster’s hopeful expression.

Without a second thought, the veteran batter gestured to the security personnel to hold the bus and signalled the young fan to come aboard. The fan entered the bus and took a selfie with Rohit Sharma near the entrance before the former India returned to his seat.

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Although he is no longer the captain of Team India, Rohit Sharma has remained a fan favourite because of his fun-loving personality, often punctuated by candid interactions with fans and his calm demeanour off the field.

The veteran Indian batter’s latest interaction with a young fan highlights why he remains one of the most respected and relatable figures in Indian cricket, proving that his impact extends far beyond the boundaries of the stadium.

Rohit Sharma in Focus for the ODI Series Against Afghanistan

Rohit Sharma is the most senior player in the India squad for the ODI series against Australia. With Virat Kohli ruled out of the series due to a hamstring injury and Hardik Pandya also unavailable for selection with another injury setback, the spotlight is firmly on Rohit to anchor the batting lineup.

After retiring from Tests and T20Is, Rohit Sharma has shifted his focus towards ODIs, as he intends to extend his illustrious international career till the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. In IPL 2026, the 39-year-old had a decent season, amassing 283 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 35.37 and a strike rate of 157.22 in 9 matches.

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The hamstring strain sustained during the tournament has been the primary concern, but his clearance by the medical staff indicates that he is ready to shoulder the responsibility for the upcoming series. The selectors are expected to keep a close eye on his form, consistency, and performance to assess his longevity and tactical utility within the team's framework as they build toward the 2027 global tournament.

Since the Afghanistan ODI series is part of India’s build-up to the marquee event in 2027, Rohit Sharma will be aiming to utilise this series not just to regain his rhythm and match sharpness but to solidify his role as the backbone of the batting order.

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