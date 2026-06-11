In the tri-series match against Afghanistan A, 15-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi showed some serious fireworks. He smashed 44 runs from just 22 balls, hitting 9 boundaries. He missed his half-century by only 6 runs. After a poor start in the first game, Vaibhav really grabbed eyeballs with his aggressive batting this time.

Dambulla: The second match of the one-day tri-series between India A and Afghanistan A is happening today. Everyone was watching 15-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who had a quiet first game. But today, he put on a show with some explosive batting against the Afghan side.

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Vaibhav Suryavanshi opened the batting for India 'A' and went on the attack from the very first ball. He was raining boundaries and looked set for a big score, but a poor shot cut his innings short just before a well-deserved fifty.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stumbles just short of a half-century against Afghanistan 'A':

In the match against Afghanistan 'A', Vaibhav hit a four on the first ball itself, making his intentions clear. The original report mentions that Vaibhav, who had won the Orange Cap in the IPL with his explosive batting, played without any pressure against the Afghan bowlers. Suryavanshi faced just 22 balls to score 44 runs, at an amazing strike rate of 200. His fiery knock included 9 stylish boundaries. In the 8th over, Vaibhav tried to go for a big hit but ended up giving a catch to the wicketkeeper. With this, he missed his half-century by just six runs.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's failure in the first match:

In the first match of the tri-series, India 'A' had managed a hard-fought win against Sri Lanka 'A'. However, Vaibhav Suryavanshi had a disappointing outing, getting out for just 14 runs.

India 'A' marching towards a big total:

Despite losing the toss against Afghanistan 'A', India 'A' was put to bat first and got off to a flying start with an opening partnership of 74 runs in just 7.1 overs. While Suryavanshi was dismissed for 44, Prabhsimran Singh scored a solid 84. At the end of 25 overs, the Indian team had scored 174 for the loss of 3 wickets and is on track for a huge total.