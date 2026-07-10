Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele scored in the second half to secure France's 2-0 victory over Morocco, sending them to their third consecutive World Cup semi-final. The win ends Morocco's impressive run in the 2026 tournament.

France celebrated their victory over Morocco with jubilant scenes from the locker room, as the players shared moments of pure joy after securing their place in the World Cup semi-finals.

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Kylian Mbappe delivered another starring performance as France secured a third consecutive World Cup semi-final berth with a commanding 2-0 victory over Morocco.

Jubilant Celebrations in Locker Room

"Live from the locker room! Celebrate the victory with the Blues," the France Team wrote in an X post. 📸 En direct du vestiaire ! Fêtez la victoire avec les Bleus 😍💙 pic.twitter.com/dnTNaanrYS — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) July 9, 2026

"Pure joy," the France Team wrote in another X post. < De la joie à l’état pur. 😄🙌 pic.twitter.com/KRO55aLilS — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) July 9, 2026

Mbappe, Dembele Fire France into Semis

Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele struck in the second half to send France into the final four of the ongoing World Cup, with Les Bleus reaching their third successive World Cup semi-final. Mbappe was also named Player of the Match, securing the award for the third time in the 2026 tournament.

France grew into the contest and created the better openings before the interval. Kylian Mbappe came close to breaking the deadlock and also missed a penalty opportunity, leaving the score level at half-time.

Mbappe Breaks the Deadlock

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 60th minute when Mbappe produced a brilliant finish from inside the box, curling the ball beyond Yassine Bounou after a clever assist from Desire Doue to put France ahead. The goal, Mbappe's eighth of the tournament, draws him level with Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot.

Dembele Doubles the Lead

France doubled their advantage in the 66th minute through Ousmane Dembele, who fired at goal with his right foot from outside the box. Bounou got a hand but was unable to stop it. This was the Fifth goal of the FIFA World Cup 2026 for Dembele.

The goal gave Didier Deschamps' side a valuable cushion in the closing stages.

Morocco's Historic Run Ends

Morocco continued to fight until the final whistle, but France's experience and composure saw them protect their lead and secure a semi-final place.

The result ends Morocco's impressive run after another historic World Cup campaign, while France move one step closer to their title.

The victory sets up France's semi-final clash against either Spain or Belgium. (ANI)