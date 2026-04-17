RCB star Virat Kohli's alleged Instagram ‘like’ on a post by German influencer LizLaz has sparked a social media storm, triggering memes and discussions. The buzz intensified after an old interview resurfaced where LizLaz called Kohli her favourite cricketer, adding a fresh twist to the viral moment.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli has sparked buzz on social media after his alleged Instagram ‘like’ on German influencer LizLaz’s post went viral, triggering widespread reactions and meme discussions online.

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Kohli, who is representing the RCB for the 19th successive IPL season, was caught in social media chatter after the Instagram users noticed his alleged interaction with LizLaz’s post, with the screenshots of the activity circulating widely on social media and quickly turning the incident into a viral talking point across platforms.

The Instagram users noticed that Kohli’s username, ‘virat.kohli,’ was among the accounts that allegedly liked LizLaz’s post, with screenshots have sparked resh speculation and meme reactions among fans.

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This episode is similar to that of Avneet Kaur’s incident, where Virat Kohli’s alleged ‘like’ on an actor’s Instagram post had sparked similar speculation, prompting widespread discussion and meme reactions across social media platforms. However, the veteran Indian batter clarified that such interactions may occur unintentionally due to algorithmic or feed-related actions.

Also Read: ‘Another Algorithm Glitch?’: Virat Kohli’s Alleged 'Like' on LizLaz Post Sparks Online Frenzy

Kohli is LizLaz’s Favourite Cricketer

Amid the viral buzz around Virat Kohli’s alleged ‘like’ on LizLaz’s Instagram post, a recent interview of the German influencer resurfaced on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where he revealed that Kohli is her favourite cricketer.

In a recent interview with FilmyMantara, LizLaz was asked about her favourite cricketer, to which she responded, saying Virat Kohli, adding that she was first introduced to cricket during her time in India during the IPL and got addicted to the ‘hype’ around the tournament.

“Well, I only actually got introduced to it when I was in India, and I was doing IPL. So I really got addicted to that hype because everybody was watching it all the time. And I just liked the energy around it, and then I started also watching it,” LizLaz said in an interview.

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Virat Kohli has a huge fanbase not just in India but across the world, with millions of followers who admire his consistency, aggressive batting style, and leadership qualities, making him one of the most popular and influential cricketers globally.

With nearly 280 million followers on Instagram, Virat Kohli remains one of the most followed and influential athletes in the world, reflecting his massive global popularity both on and off the field.

Who Is LizLaz?

LizLaz, aka Jennifer, is a South African-German vlogger, singer, and social media influencer. She is based in Germany but holds South African roots. She has gained a massive following and popularity in India for her respectful and authentic on-ground videos exploring Indian culture.

Jennifer reportedly attended IPL matches, which can be evidenced by her statement, where she praised the hype around the tournament. LizLaz holds a Master of Science (MSc) degree in Psychology. She runs a YouTube channel, ‘LizLaz TV’, where she shares experience-based content, including travel vlogs, lifestyle videos, and personal updates from her life as a social media creator.

LizLaz’s frequent visits to India have often been linked to growing engagement with Indian culture by creating relatable videos like Bengaluru traffic and interacting with street vendors.

The recent episode of Virat Kohli’s alleged Instagram ‘like’ on LizLaz’s post further became popular after social media users amplified the screenshots, turning it into a trending topic across platforms with memes and widespread discussions.

Also Read: IPL: Virat Kohli stamps authority, continues excellent run-chase record