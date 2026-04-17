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Who Is Lizzalazz? Virat Kohli Allegedly 'Likes' German Influencer's Photos; Know Here
A relatively unknown German influencer has suddenly found herself trending across India after fans claimed Virat Kohli liked her Instagram post. The unexpected buzz sparked curiosity, memes, and debates—bringing Lizzalazz into the spotlight overnight
Who is Lizzalazz?
Lizzalazz is a Germany-based social media influencer who creates lifestyle-driven content. According to her Instagram bio, she identifies herself as a vlogger, foodie, and singer. Her feed reflects a mix of travel clips, casual singing videos, and bold, aesthetic photos tailored largely for a Gen Z audience.
Despite having over 4 lakh followers, there’s surprisingly little verified information about her background. That hasn’t stopped her from gaining traction, especially now that her profile is being widely shared across Indian social media.
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The Virat Kohli ‘like’ controversy
The buzz began when users claimed that Virat Kohli had liked one of Lizzalazz’s bold Instagram pictures. Screenshots quickly circulated, sparking speculation and humour online.
While it’s still unclear whether the interaction actually happened, was accidental, or even a glitch, that didn’t stop the internet from reacting. Memes, jokes, and playful comments flooded platforms, with many dragging in Anushka Sharma for lighthearted banter.
Not the first time Kohli’s ‘likes’ made news
Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Kohli’s Instagram activity has gone viral. In 2024, he was linked to a similar situation involving Avneet Kaur, where fans noticed a ‘like’ on her post.
At the time, Kohli publicly clarified that it was likely due to an algorithm issue while he was clearing his feed. However, as seen again, even a small digital interaction from a celebrity of his stature is enough to spark massive online chatter.
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