Brazil defeated Haiti 3-0 in a FIFA World Cup 2026 , moving to the top of Group C. Matheus Cunha scored a brace and Vinicius Junior added a goal to secure the convincing victory and end Haiti's hopes of advancing.

Brazil got their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign up and running in style with a convincing 3-0 victory over Haiti in Philadelphia, moving to the top of Group C and ending the Caribbean nation's hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

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After a disappointing 1-1 draw against Morocco in their opening match, Carlo Ancelotti's side arrived under pressure to deliver a statement performance. Haiti, meanwhile, entered the contest encouraged by a spirited display against Scotland despite suffering defeat.

Brazil Dominate First Half

Brazil showed their attacking intent from the outset and thought they had taken an early lead when Raphinha finished from Bruno Guimaraes' clever through ball. However, the celebrations were cut short by an offside flag.

The breakthrough eventually arrived midway through the first half. Vinicius Junior's powerful effort was parried by goalkeeper Johny Placide, but Matheus Cunha reacted quickest to force the loose ball over the line despite desperate attempts from the Haitian defence to clear it.

Cunha doubled Brazil's advantage soon after, capping an impressive display with a clinical finish. The striker raced onto a perfectly weighted pass from Vinicius and blasted his effort into the roof of the net at the near post, leaving Placide with no chance.

Vinicius then added a third before the interval to put the result beyond doubt. Exploiting Haiti's high defensive line, the Real Madrid forward sprinted through on goal and calmly slotted a low shot past Placide.

The only concern for Brazil in the opening half was the injury-enforced withdrawal of Raphinha.

Haiti's Improved Second-Half Display

Haiti showed greater attacking ambition after the break and nearly found a way back into the contest. Defender Ricardo Ade came closest when his glancing header from a corner forced Alisson Becker into a sharp reaction save.

Despite creating fewer chances in the second period, Brazil remained in control and thought they had added a fourth through Endrick, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

Brazil Top Group C

The victory gives Brazil four points from two matches, level with Morocco but ahead on goal difference, and leaves them well placed to secure a place in the Round of 32. They will face Scotland in their final group match, while Haiti's elimination was confirmed despite their improved second-half display.