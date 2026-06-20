In a FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D World Cup match, hosts USA comfortably beat Australia 2-0. The Americans took the lead thanks to an own goal from Aussie player Cameron Burgess, and Alex Freeman sealed the win with a header.

Hosts USA have booked their spot in the knockout stage of the World Cup after a solid 2-0 victory against Australia in their Group D clash. The Aussies had no answer for the American attack.

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The USA team was on the front foot right from the start. Their pressure paid off in the 11th minute when a brilliant run by Folarin Balogun down the left wing forced an own goal. Australian defender Cameron Burgess, while trying to block Balogun, ended up deflecting the ball into his own net, putting the USA 1-0 ahead.

Australia tried hard to find an equaliser, but their efforts were in vain. Their frustration was visible, with defenders Jordan Bos and Alessandro Circati both picking up yellow cards. The USA then doubled their lead just before halftime. In the 43rd minute, a move started by Antonee Robinson found its way to Sergiño Dest, who then passed it to Alex Freeman. Freeman, positioned perfectly in front of the goal, headed the ball in.

The linesman initially flagged it for offside, but a VAR check confirmed the goal was legitimate. The Australian team just couldn't break through the solid US defence in the second half, and the match ended 2-0, sealing a comfortable win for the hosts.