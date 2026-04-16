Virat Kohli scored a 34-ball 49 against LSG, continuing his excellent run-chase record. Currently the Orange Cap holder, he is the only batter to cross 4,000 runs in IPL chases and has been in exceptional form since the 2023 season.

Legendary Indian batter Virat Kohli stamped his authority after a scratchy outing against the Mumbai Indians (MI), with a stroke-filled 34-ball 49 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Bengaluru on Wednesday, continuing his excellent record in run-chases for the Red and Gold franchise. Currently, the 37-year-old is the Orange Cap holder, with 228 runs in five matches and innings at an average of 57.00 and a strike rate of 158.33, with two fifties and a best score of 69*. The batter is vying for his third Orange Cap of his IPL career, besides a back-to-back title win with RCB, after ending the 18-year drought last year. During the knock against LSG, Virat, who played as the Impact Sub for the first time in his career, looked back to his fluent self, after battling a sore knee last match and being under the weather for the last four-five days, as revealed in the post-match presentation.

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An exceptional chasemaster since start

Virat has been one of the biggest match-winners in IPL history, and turns his chasemaster mode on when his team needs him the most, scoring 4,076 runs in 133 matches and 126 innings at an average of 41.59 and a strike rate of 135.01, with two centuries and 28 fifties. He is the only batter to have crossed the 4,000-run mark in the IPL while chasing. The veteran has been exceptional in successful run-chases, having made 2,640 runs in 67 innings across 73 matches at an average of 61.39 and a strike rate of 140.35, with two centuries and 20 fifties.

Reinvention after 2022 lean patch

After a lean patch in 2022 when he could score just 341 runs in 16 innings with two fifties, Virat's chasing game has gone to another level while chasing since the 2023 season. Across 20 innings while chasing, he has scored 1,006 runs at an average of 71.85 and a strike rate of over 153, with one century and 10 fifties. In 13 successful run-chases since then, he has made 800 runs at an average of 114.28, with a strike rate of over 151, including a century and eight fifties. Since last year's title-winning season, Virat has managed 472 runs in nine innings at an average of 94.40 and a strike rate of over 147, with six fifties. Only once has Virat not managed to get a win in a run-chase since 2025, scoring 429 runs at an average of 107.25, with a strike rate of almost 145, with six fifties.

Virat: One of IPL's biggest match-winners

The veteran batter is the only one to have made 5,000 runs in a winning cause in IPL history, with 5,003 runs in 131 innings at an average of 50.03, with a strike rate of 139.59, including five centuries and 39 centuries. (ANI)