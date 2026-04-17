Former RCB captain Virat Kohli's alleged Instagram 'like' on a post by German influencer LizLaz has created a stir on social media. The incident quickly became a meme fest, with fans recalling a similar past event and joking about an 'algorithm glitch'.

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain and star batter, Virat Kohli, has once again caught the attention of social media users, this time over an alleged liking of German influencer and musical artist LizLaz’s Instagram post.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Kohli is currently part of the ongoing IPL season, representing RCB, and is the leading run-scorer with 228 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 57.00 and a strike rate of 158.33 in five matches. The veteran Indian batter also sustained an ankle injury, which prevented him from fielding in the clash against Lucknow Super Giants and saw him come out to bat as an Impact Player.

As an impact substitute, Kohli played a match-winning knock of 49 off 34 balls to help RCB chase down a 147-run target with 29 balls or 15.1 overs, securing their third successive win at home in the ongoing IPL season.

Also Read: IPL: Virat Kohli stamps authority, continues excellent run-chase record

Kohli ‘Likes’ LizLaz’s Instagram Post

As Virat Kohli continues to dominate the headlines on the field with consistent performances in the ongoing IPL season, the veteran Indian batter has also found himself in the midst of social media chatter over an alleged interaction with German influencer LizLaz’s Instagram post.

Kohli hasn’t been frequently using Instagram of late, other than occasional interactions and updates, which has further added intrigue to the latest episode. A few Instagram users noticed that Kohli’s username, ‘virat.kohli’, was among the accounts that had allegedly liked the bold picture of LizLaz on the platform.

Soon, the screenshots of the alleged interaction began circulating widely across social media platforms, quickly turning the incident into a trending topic.

This episode is similar to that of Avneet Kaur’s incident, where Virat Kohli’s alleged ‘like’ on an actor’s Instagram post had sparked similar speculation, prompting widespread discussion and meme reactions across social media platforms.

However, the RCB star batter issued a clarification on the Avneet Kaur incident, stating that such interactions may occur unintentionally due to algorithmic or feed-related actions.

Kohli’s ‘Like’ on LizLaz’s Post Sparks ‘Algorithm’ Jokes

Virat Kohli’s alleged like on German influencer LizLaz’s Instagram post has triggered massive reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts reviving the ‘algorithm’ narrative. The minor incident quickly snowballed into a meme fest, with users sharing humorous takes and drawing comparisons with earlier similar episodes involving the Indian batter.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts flooded the platform with reactions, ranging from sarcasm to humour, with many reviving the familiar “algorithm glitch” narrative around Kohli’s alleged Instagram activity.

Several joked about the accidental likes and feed-based interactions, while others shared memes and screenshots, turning the incident into a full-blown social media talking point.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Meanwhile, the alleged ‘like’ by Virat Kohli appeared to have disappeared from the post after the incident caught the attention of social media users, though no official confirmation has been provided regarding the interaction.

It remains to be seen whether the latest episode will fade as another social media rumour or continue to gain traction among fans, as discussions on Virat Kohli’s alleged Instagram activity show no signs of slowing down amid the ongoing IPL season.

Also Read: RCB Star Virat Kohli’s Old Stance Revisited After Impact Player Role in IPL 2026 Clash vs LSG