Reports suggest Virat Kohli and head coach Gautam Gambhir avoided interaction during Team India's net session ahead of the first ODI against England. This apparent distance has fueled speculation about their professional relationship and its potential impact on the team, sparking widespread debate among fans on social media.

Former Team India captain and star Virat Kohli and head coach Gautam Gambhir have reportedly avoided interaction with each other during the Men in Blue’s nets session ahead of the first ODI of the three-match series against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday, July 14.

Kohli returned to national duties after six months, with his last appearance in the India jersey being in the ODI series against New Zealand in January. The 37-year-old was earlier ruled out of the Afghanistan ODIs due to a hamstring injury sustained during the IPL 2026 final, where the Royal Challengers Bengaluru successfully defended the title by defeating the Gujarat Titans.

Gambhir, on the other hand, is under immense scrutiny and pressure following the team's dismal 0-4 defeat in the preceding T20I series, and his ability to manage the dressing room dynamics, particularly his professional rapport with senior stalwarts like Kohli, has become a central narrative ahead of the crucial 50-over opener.

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No Interaction Between Kohli and Gambhir

As Team India, under the leadership of Shubman Gill, is set to take on England in the ODI series opener at Edgbaston, what caught the attention of observers and media personnel present at the ground was the visible distance between the head coach and the veteran batter during the pre-match training drills.

According to reports, the former India captain trained extensively in the nets, but didn’t engage in any direct conversation or strategic discussion with Gambhir, who remained occupied with other team members throughout the session. India's head coach reportedly watched Kohli bat, but chose not to offer any visible feedback or engage in conversation.

The lack of interaction between former India and Delhi teammates became a talking point among those present at Edgbaston, with observers noting that while other players frequently consulted the head coach, the veteran batter was not seen engaging with him during the session.

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During the ODI series against South Africa, Virat Kohli avoided interaction with Gautam Gambhir while entering the dressing room, which was captured on video and went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), sparking debate among fans and cricket pundits regarding the state of their professional relationship and its potential impact on the team's internal cohesion.

The reported lack of interaction between Kohli and Gambhir ahead of the crucial ODI assignment has once again fuelled speculation about the equation between the two

Fan Reactions: Social Media Divided Over Kohli-Gambhir Dynamic

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir’s lack of interaction during the nets session ahead of Team India’s first ODI against England has sparked debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts expressing a wide spectrum of views.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed mixed reactions to the non-communication between Kohli and Gambhir. While several users voiced concern over the potential impact on Team India's dressing-room atmosphere and questioned the apparent distance between the two, others urged caution, noting that the reports remain unconfirmed.

However, some fans criticised Gautam Gambhir for creating a toxic dressing room environment, even calling for his removal as head coach. Others rallied behind Virat Kohli, insisting that his experience remains vital to India’s ODI plans in the lead-up to the 2027 World Cup.

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After retiring from T20Is in 2024 and Tests in 2025, Virat Kohli is solely focusing on ODIs, intending to extend his illustrious international career till the 2027 World Cup, which is likely to be his swansong on the global stage as he aims to secure one last major trophy for the country.

The selection committee is expected to keep a close eye on Kohli’s form, consistency, and performance to evaluate his readiness to lead the batting unit and his overall utility to the squad in the final stretch leading up to the marquee tournament in 2027.

Also Read: India vs England: After T20i Flop, Can Kohli & Rohit's Return Help Settle Scores With the Hosts?