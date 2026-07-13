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ENG vs IND: 5 Key Takeaways From India Women's Historic Test Win Against England at Lord's
India Women scripted history with a 270-run Test win over England at Lord's, becoming the first women's side to triumph at the iconic venue. Kranti Gaud and Yastika Bhatia earned spots on the Lord's Honours Boards, capping a memorable victory.
India Women Scripts History at Lord's
India women’s team scripted a historic Test victory against England, becoming the first women’s side to win a Test match at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground. Harmanpreet Kaur-led side achieved this milestone with a dominant 270-run win over the hosts on Monday, July 13.
After declaring their second innings at 341/7 and setting a 457-run target, Team India bundled out England for 186 in 62.5 overs, sealing a comprehensive victory. Sneh Rana (4/42), Kranti Gaud (2/54), Sayali Satghare (2/24), and Deepti Sharma (2/34) shared the wickets to wrap up England's innings in dominant fashion.
Additionally, the historic Women’s Test match at Lord’s was the final international game for Tammy Beaumont and Heather Knight, as both stalwart figures of English cricket announced their retirement from the international stage, bringing an emotional end to their storied careers.
On that note, let’s take a look at 5 key takeaways from India’s historic Test win at Lord’s.
1. Kranti Gaud and Yastika Bhatia Etch Their Names on Lord’s Honour Boards
Indian pacer Kranti Gaut and wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia have etched their names not only in the history of Indian cricket but also secured a permanent place on the iconic Lord’s honours boards, becoming the first women to achieve these respective milestones at the 'Home of Cricket'.
Kranti Gaud was the first woman to have her name on the Lord’s Honours Boards after becoming the first woman to take a five-wicket haul at the Lord’s, achieving the feat in England’s first-innings batting. Then, Yastika Bhatia followed up with a century in India’s second innings batting, scoring 113 off 158 balls.
Having not just one but two Indian women cricketers on the prestigious Honours Boards at the same time is a watershed moment for the sport, underscoring the rising dominance and individual brilliance within the Indian women’s team.
Also Read: Whole nation is proud of these girls: Richa Ghosh's father on win
2. Kranti Gaud: India’s New Pace Sensation
Though Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (58) and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana (83) registered fifties in the first innings and Yashtika Bhatia notched up women’s maiden Test century at Lord’s, Kranti Gaud was undoubtedly the standout performer, cementing her status as India’s new pace sensation in red-ball cricket.
After dismantling England’s batting line-up in the first innings, registering the figures of 5/37 at an economy rate of 2.20 in her spell of 17 overs, Gaud continued her disciplined bowling by taking two crucial wickets of Tammy Beaumont and Heather Knight in the second innings, finishing with a match haul of 7/91.
Playing in her second Test, Kranti Gaud has already demonstrated a remarkable level of maturity and tactical awareness, proving that her ability to generate movement at pace makes her an indispensable asset to India’s bowling attack in the longer format.
3. Record-Breaking Margin of Victory in England
Team India not only scripted history by becoming the women’s Test side to win a match at iconic Lord’s, but also shattered the record for the highest margin of victory by runs in a Test match in England.
Since India already holds the record for the highest margin of victory in a Test match in the history of women's cricket (347 runs vs England in 2023), their emphatic 270-run win at the 'Home of Cricket' further cements their status as a dominant force in the red-ball format globally.
With this, India became the first team to register a margin of victory of 250 and above not just once but twice in the history of women’s Test cricket, a statistic that serves as a testament to their exceptional firepower and clinical execution in the longest format of the game.
Also Read: Yastika Bhatia makes history, first woman to score Test ton at Lord's
4. Growing Dominance in Women’s Test Cricket
With a historic Test victory at Lord’s, India Women have strengthened their dominance in red-ball cricket. Since 2023, under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, Team India has won four Tests in 5 outings, a remarkable conversion rate that underscores the side's rapid adaptation to the longest format.
In the last nine Test matches since 2014, Team India has won six, drawn one and lost two, having a win percentage of 66.67%, a figure that reflects their increasing consistency and formidable presence in the longest format of the game.
The historic victory at Lord’s has added another glorious chapter to Indian women’s cricket, alongside reinforcing the team's growing stature in the longest format.
5. Red-Ball Redemption After T20 World Cup Heartbreak
Team India clinched a historic Test win at a ground where their Women’s T20 World Cup campaign came to an end. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Women in Blue suffered a defeat at the hands of the eventual and seventh-time champions Australia in their final group stage fixture at Lord’s on May 28.
Two weeks later, the team found a path to redemption on the very same turf, transforming pain of an early exit from the marquee event into a powerful display of resilience and dominance that defined their historic Test victory at the 'Home of Cricket.' Led by Harmanpreet, the team showcased immense character, turning the disappointment of World Cup elimination into a landmark Test triumph.
Indian women’s team will return home brimming with confidence, hoping to build on this historic victory and continue their remarkable rise across all formats.
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