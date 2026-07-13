India women’s team scripted a historic Test victory against England, becoming the first women’s side to win a Test match at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground. Harmanpreet Kaur-led side achieved this milestone with a dominant 270-run win over the hosts on Monday, July 13.

After declaring their second innings at 341/7 and setting a 457-run target, Team India bundled out England for 186 in 62.5 overs, sealing a comprehensive victory. Sneh Rana (4/42), Kranti Gaud (2/54), Sayali Satghare (2/24), and Deepti Sharma (2/34) shared the wickets to wrap up England's innings in dominant fashion.

Additionally, the historic Women’s Test match at Lord’s was the final international game for Tammy Beaumont and Heather Knight, as both stalwart figures of English cricket announced their retirement from the international stage, bringing an emotional end to their storied careers.

On that note, let’s take a look at 5 key takeaways from India’s historic Test win at Lord’s.