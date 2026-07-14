Mohun Bagan has started its Calcutta Football League campaign with a massive win. The Green and Maroon brigade completely outplayed Mamoni Group Pathachakra, beating them 4-0 in their first match of the season at their home ground.

Mohun Bagan CFL 2026: When you think of Mohun Bagan, you think of winning. The Green and Maroon brigade stepped onto the field for their first Calcutta Football League (CFL) 2026 match and did exactly that. The game brought back that classic Kolkata Maidan flavour that football fans cherish.

The historic league was inaugurated on Sunday by Dr. Indranil Khan, the state's Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare. On Monday, it was Mohun Bagan's turn to play their first game of the season against Mamoni Group Pathachakra on their home turf.

A Crushing Start to the Calcutta Football League

The team secured a fantastic 4-0 victory to kick off their campaign in style. The scoring started in the 21st minute when Sayan made a speedy run into the box and sent in a cross. Kiyan Nassiri easily converted it to give Mohun Bagan a 1-0 lead.

In the second half, at the 65-minute mark, Raj Basfore played a sharp through ball. Rohit then crossed it, and Suhail Bhat, showing a great striker's instinct, came from behind to score. The team even had another shot saved right on the goal line.

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Green and Maroon Brigade Secures 4-0 Win

The goals just kept coming towards the end of the match. Sayan Banerjee, a new player who recently joined from East Bengal, scored a brilliant goal from a precise pass by Bibhan. But they weren't done yet. Sayan then made a fantastic run down the left flank, dribbling past defenders to set up Bibhan, who scored another superb goal.

Mohun Bagan was simply unstoppable and dominated the game from start to finish. This 4-0 win is a powerful statement as they begin their journey in the Calcutta Football League.