Deepti Sharma's parents expressed pride after India Women's historic Test win over England at Lord's. Her father praised the team's all-round show, while her mother hailed the players as 'brave heroines of India'.

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma's parents expressed immense pride after India Women scripted history with a commanding victory over England in the first-ever Women's Test at Lord's, hailing not just their daughter but the entire team for a landmark achievement. India defeated England by 270 runs at the iconic London venue on Monday, maintaining their unbeaten record in Women's Tests on English soil and registering their seventh victory in the last 11 matches in the longest format.

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'Gave Us Immense Happiness': Father Reacts

Reacting to the historic triumph, Deepti's father, Bhagwan Sharma, praised the team's all-round performance and said the presence of cricketing greats at Lord's made the occasion even more special. "She performed very well. She, along with the other girls, did a great job. It was the first women's Test at Lord's and our girls won the match. Many prominent figures, including Sachin Tendulkar and ICC Chairman Jay Shah, were present at the match and congratulated the girls. Seeing that gave us immense happiness," he told ANI.

Speaking about his daughter's packed schedule, he added, "After this she will play in the Hundred Women tournament in England and then come home for a few days before leaving for the Asian Games in September. She rarely gets to spend time at home. She is constantly on the move."

Deepti's Upcoming Tournaments

Deepti is set to feature for Sunrisers Leeds in the upcoming The Hundred Women after being signed by the franchise for £27,500 (Rs 34 lakh approx). The tournament begins on July 21, with Sunrisers Leeds opening their campaign against MI London at the Kennington Oval. The final match of the tournament will be played on August 16.

Mother's Pride: 'Brave Heroines of India'

Deepti's mother, Sushila Sharma, said the triumph belonged to every member of the Indian team, whom she now considers her own daughters. She said, "I used to focus only on Deepti. But now I keep a watchful, caring eye on all the daughters of the team. Just as I take pride in Deepti playing well, I now extend that same maternal regard to all these daughters. I derive as much joy from all of them as I do from Deepti. When the whole team wins, it makes for such a wonderful day. They are the brave heroines of India, a title that fills me with immense pride."

"Mothers across the country should be proud of all these daughters. These are our country's daughters. Every citizen should be proud of them. Everyone should rejoice, and I wish the very best for each of them, just as I do for my own child. My spirit has soared. Seeing our children flying our flag high and achieving glory abroad fills me with immense pride. I simply cannot put into words the extent of this happiness," she added.

A Landmark Victory at Lord's

India's historic triumph was powered by Yastika Bhatia's landmark century, the first by a woman in a Test at Lord's, while Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh and Deepti made crucial contributions with the bat. Deepti scored a vital 57 in the first innings before adding 10 runs in the second. With the ball, she played a decisive role in India's victory, claiming three wickets across the match, including key breakthroughs as England were bowled out for 186 while chasing a daunting target of 457.

Debutant pacer Kranti Gaud starred with a five-wicket haul in the first innings as India completed a memorable victory that also marked the end of the international careers of England stalwarts Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont. (ANI)