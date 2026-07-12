After a disappointing show in the T20 series against England and Ireland, Team India is getting a major boost. Senior players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah are back for the ODI series. Everyone's wondering if their return is the magic formula India needs to get back on the winning track.

Can India bounce back in ODIs after the T20 loss?

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Team India's young guns couldn't quite fire in the T20 series against Ireland and England, and the losses left fans a bit worried. But now, for the 50-over game, the big daddies are back. The return of experienced pros like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah has completely changed the game plan.

1. Experience to handle the pressure

The youngsters struggled with the pressure and took time to adjust to English conditions in the T20s. But for Rohit and Virat, this is just another day at the office. They've seen hundreds of such situations in world cricket. They know exactly how to handle the early swing on English pitches and build an innings. Their presence alone will make the dressing room feel a lot more positive.

2. Stability in the Batting Line-up

Hitman's Solid Start: India's opening partnership was a big problem in the T20s. But with Rohit Sharma opening the innings in ODIs, things look different. He knows how to be careful in the powerplay but also punish the bowlers. This gives India the solid foundation it needs.

India's opening partnership was a big problem in the T20s. But with Rohit Sharma opening the innings in ODIs, things look different. He knows how to be careful in the powerplay but also punish the bowlers. This gives India the solid foundation it needs. King Kohli, the Anchor: Having Virat Kohli at number three is a massive strength for the middle order. His skill in taking the game deep and finishing it helps India keep the scoreboard ticking in the middle overs.

3. A psychological edge over the opponents

England might be feeling confident after the T20 series win, but in the ODIs, just the names 'Kohli' and 'Rohit' are enough to put pressure on their bowlers. England will have to use their best bowlers to get these two out. This could give other batters like Shubman Gill, K.L. Rahul, or Shreyas Iyer the freedom to play their natural game.

Challenges India must overcome to win:

But just their return won't guarantee a series win. The team needs to fix a few other things too:

Lower-Middle Order Firepower: All-rounders like Hardik Pandya or Ravindra Jadeja must step up with some explosive batting in the final overs.

All-rounders like Hardik Pandya or Ravindra Jadeja must step up with some explosive batting in the final overs. Consistent Bowling: To stop dangerous batters like England's Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, the bowling pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav will have to take wickets regularly.

There's no doubt the T20 series loss was a big wake-up call for India. But with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma back, the team's strength has shot up by 80%. If these two find their form and play at their best, Team India has a very real chance to take revenge for the T20 defeat and win the ODI series in style.