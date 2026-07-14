Suryakumar Yadav congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for their historic Test victory at Lord's. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side became the first-ever women's team to win a Test at the iconic ground, defeating England by 270 runs.

Former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav congratulated the Indian women's cricket team after their historic Test victory at Lord's against England. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India scripted history by becoming the first-ever women's side to win a Test match at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. The team registered a commanding 270-run victory over England to mark a memorable moment in the history of Indian cricket.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Taking to X, Suryakumar praised the team's achievement and wished them success for future milestones. "Heartiest congratulations to the team. What a historic win for us. Wishing you the best for all your future milestones," Suryakumar wrote.

Heartiest congratulations to the team 👏🏼 what a historic win for us. Wishing you the best for all your future milestones 🧿🤩🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/OmMMNUHeNN — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) July 13, 2026

Praise Pours In for Historic Win

Earlier, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday congratulated the Indian women's cricket team after they scripted history by becoming the first-ever women's side to win a Test match at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.

Taking to X, Mandaviya praised the team's commanding 270-run victory over England, describing it as a landmark achievement for Indian cricket. He also lauded the team's performance, saying the historic victory reflected the growing stature of women's cricket in India and would inspire aspiring cricketers across the country. "History at Lord's! Congratulations to our Women's Cricket Team on becoming the first-ever women's team to win a Test match at the iconic venue. A commanding 270-run victory over England makes this achievement even more special," the Sports Minister wrote.

Match Highlights

Yastika Bhatia starred with a landmark century, the first by a woman at Lord's, while Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma made vital contributions with the bat. Debutant Kranti Gaud claimed a five-wicket haul in the first innings, and Deepti picked up four wickets in the second as England, chasing 457, were bowled out for 186, bringing a disappointing end to the international careers of Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont. (ANI)