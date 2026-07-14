Indian batting stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to return for the upcoming ODI series against England. The article details their impressive ODI records in English conditions and discusses why this series is crucial for the veteran duo, who are now single-format players aiming for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Indian batting stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, are all set to return to action for the upcoming ODI series against England, with the opening match taking place at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday, July 14.

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Virat Kohli is set to return to international cricket after six months, with his last appearance in an India jersey coming in the third ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand in January this year. The 37-year-old missed the ODI series against Afghanistan after sustaining a hamstring injury during the IPL 2026 final. Having regained full fitness, Kohli has been training rigorously in the lead-up to the series.

Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, last featured for Team India in Afghanistan ODIs and will now aim to contribute his vast experience to the batting order under the leadership of current ODI captain Shubman Gill. Kohli and Rohit were not part of the T20I series against England, which the Men in Blue lost 0-4, as they both retired from the format at the international level after the T20 World Cup in 2024.

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What Are Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's ODI Records in England?

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are the senior-most batters in the Indian squad, and the duo has vast experience playing in English conditions, having featured in multiple bilateral series and ICC tournaments in the country. Both are consistent run–scorers in ODIs against England on English soil.

Having made his ODI debut against England in English conditions in 2011, Virat Kohli has scored 581 runs, including a century and four fifties, at an average of 38.73 in 16 ODIs in England against the hosts. Across bilateral ODI series and the 2019 ODI World Cup in England, the veteran batter has amassed 1,349 runs, including a century and 12 fifties, at an average of 51.88 in 33 matches.

Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, also made his ODI debut against England in 2011. Since then, he has scored 410 runs, including two centuries and two fifties, at an average of 58.57 in 10 ODIs on English soil. Across bilateral ODI series and the 2019 ODI World Cup, the 39-year-old has amassed 1,428 runs, including seven centuries and seven fifties, at an average of 64.90 in 27 matches.

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Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have a great ODI record on English soil, making them two of India's biggest batting assets ahead of the three-match series. The star Indian batting duo returned to England after four years, with their last ODI appearance in the country coming during the 2022 series, where both played pivotal roles in guiding India to a series victory over the hosts.

Their vast experience, coupled with consistent success in English conditions, will be crucial as India look to begin the series on a winning note under Shubman Gill's captaincy.

Why Is the England ODI Series Crucial For Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma?

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s return to India's ODI squad is a massive boost for the visitors ahead of the series against England, especially after the Men in Blue’s dismal 0-4 defeat in the preceding T20I series, as the team looks to stabilize its batting lineup and rediscover its winning momentum in the 50-over format.

However, the England ODI series is far more crucial for Kohli and Rohit than for any other players in the squad. The two have become one-format players after retiring from Tests and T20Is, intending to extend their illustrious international careers till the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have already expressed their desire to participate in the marquee event, which will happen in 16 months. Rohit featured in all the ODI series since his Test retirement, including Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and Afghanistan, while Kohli missed only the recent ODI series against Afghanistan due to his hamstring injury.

The selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, is expected to keep a close eye on the form, consistency, performance, and fitness levels of both veteran players in the ODI series against England, as these metrics will be pivotal in determining whether they remain viable options for the long-term roadmap leading up to the 2027 ODI World Cup.

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