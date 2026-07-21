Venkatesh Prasad backs Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, stating they've earned the freedom to decide their retirement. The former pacer believes the veteran duo should continue playing for India until the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Former India pacer and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Venkatesh Prasad has thrown his weight behind Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, saying the veteran duo have earned the right to decide when they want to retire and should continue playing until the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Speaking in Bengaluru, Prasad dismissed any suggestion that the two stalwarts should be pushed into retirement despite growing speculation over their futures. "100%. I have always said that. They should be given that freedom. They have earned the freedom to take a call whenever they want to retire from the game. I don't think anybody should be forcing them to take that call. Sunday's innings at Lord's, where he (Rohit Sharma) became the first Indian cricketer to score an ODI hundred at Lord's, in itself shows that he still has everything. It is important to have both Virat and Rohit till the end of the World Cup," Prasad told ANI.

Rohit Answers Critics

Prasad's remarks came a day after Rohit emphatically dismissed retirement speculation by producing a stunning century against England in the third ODI at Lord's. Following India's 2-1 ODI series defeat, Rohit made it clear that speculation surrounding his future would not distract him from contributing to the team's success.

"My job is with the bat. Come and play, represent my country, represent the team. That's what I've been told to do since I made my debut. So that's what I'm going to do," Rohit had said in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The 39-year-old added that external criticism has always been a part of his career and would continue to remain so. "What matters is what I do on the field, try to contribute to the success of the team. That's all my focus is right now. And let the noise be there. You know, if there's no noise, there's no fun," he said.

Rohit answered his critics in style with a magnificent 138 off 110 deliveries, becoming the first Indian batter to score an ODI century at Lord's. His knock, featuring 17 fours and five sixes, was also the highest individual ODI score by an Indian against England in England, surpassing his own unbeaten 137 at Trent Bridge in 2018.

England Clinch Series Victory

India looked well placed in their chase of 388 as Rohit shared a 147-run opening stand with captain Shubman Gill before adding another 113 runs with Virat Kohli. Gill struck 77, while Kohli made 74 off 60 balls after scoring 65 in the previous ODI, though both of his half-centuries came in losing causes as India slumped from 304/2 to be bowled out 27 runs short. England had earlier posted a formidable 387/3, powered by Ben Duckett's 141, Jacob Bethell's 91, Joe Root's unbeaten 74 and Jos Buttler's 41 not out, before Sam Curran's four-wicket haul sealed the series for the hosts.

Future Fixtures

With both Rohit and Kohli now featuring exclusively in the ODI format for India, the experienced pair are next expected to return to international action in the home three-match ODI series against the West Indies, beginning on September 27. (ANI)