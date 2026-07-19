Amid retirement rumors, Rohit Sharma delivered a powerful statement with a century against England in the final ODI at Lord's. He scored 138 runs, becoming the first Indian to hit an ODI hundred at the iconic venue, silencing critics and sparking praise for his 'legacy-defining' innings.

Amid speculations of international retirement, former Team India captain and veteran opener Rohit Sharma delivered a statement performance in the third and final ODI of the series against England at Lord’s in London on Sunday, July 19.

Rohit entered the series decider under intense scrutiny following reports that the selection committee had informed him of the team's plans to transition towards younger players ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. The reports also suggested that the veteran opener no longer featured in the board's long-term plans, fuelling speculation over his international future.

Despite BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia dismissing the speculations of Rohit Sharma’s retirement, the 39-year-old was at the centre of attention, as fans and cricket experts alike looked on to see if this innings would mark his final bow in the format.

Also Read: Eng vs Ind: Root, Duckett make history as England post record Lord's total

Rohit Sharma Makes Statement Knock In Lord’s ODI

Rohit Sharma’s form was under the scanner after a series of low scores in the opening two matches, scoring 11 off 21 balls and 26 off 47 balls at Edgbaston in Birmingham and Cardiff’s Sophia Gardens, respectively, further intensifying the pressure on him to deliver in the series finale.

The buildup to the Lord's match had been fraught with noise, with many questioning whether the seasoned campaigner had one last significant contribution left in his bat. As usual, calm and focused, Rohit Sharma was at his absolute best, dissecting the English bowling attack with a blend of classic elegance and calculated aggression.

The 39-year-old formed a formidable 147-run stand with his opening partner and skipper Shubman Gill, who played a knock of 77 off 84 balls. Therefore, Rohit was joined by his long-time teammate Virat Kohli, and the latter carried on his role as an anchor rather than playing the aggressor, allowing Rohit the freedom to dictate the tempo.

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While batting on 85, Rohit Sharma smashed two consecutive sixes in the 30th over before hitting a four in the 31st over to complete a century off 84 balls and became the first Indian batter to score an ODI century at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground. India’s dressing room and crowd stood up to applaud the veteran batter’s masterclass, with his teammates leading the ovation.

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Rohit Sharma continued to carry on his innings after his 34th century of his illustrious ODI career. His stay at the crease was posing a serious threat to England's bowlers until occasional off-spinner Jacob Bethell bowled him out, ending his 113-run stand for the second wicket with Virat Kohli.

Rohit played a knock of 138 off 110 balls, including 17 fours and 5 sixes, at a strike rate of 125.45, recording his best ODI performance since his retirement from Test cricket.

Social Media Erupts as 'Hitman' Defines the Lord’s Stage

Rohit Sharma’s century knock at Lord’s amid rumours of potential retirement after the ODI series against England has lit up social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts alike flooding the platform with tributes for the veteran.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts hailed Rohit Sharma for silencing his critics with the bat, calling his Lord's century a ‘legacy-defining’ knock. While many praised the veteran for aging like a ‘fine wine’, others said he let his bat do the talking amid retirement rumours.

Several fans also described his hundred as a fitting response to those who had written him off and backed him to continue leading India's ODI plans heading into the 2027 World Cup.

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Since his retirement from Tests and T20Is, Rohit Sharma has become a one-format player, focusing only on ODIs with an aim of extending his illustrious international career till the 2027 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

In his ODI career, Rohit has amassed 11895 runs, including 34 centuries and 62 fifties, at an average of 48.95 in 288 matches.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma’s Retirement Rumours: BCCI Secretary BREAKS Silence on Ex-India Captain’s ODI Future