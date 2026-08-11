The final decision will be announced only after a meeting with Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and former skipper MS Dhoni in the next few days.

Chennai: After a long 17-year run, Stephen Fleming is stepping down as the head coach of Chennai Super Kings, and reports say the team is looking for another foreign expert to take his place. Fleming recently took up the role of England's Test team coach. CSK's CEO, Kasi Viswanathan, has confirmed that the hunt for a new coach is in its final stages.

Kasi Viswanathan said that finding a coach is the top priority right now, and they aren't thinking about player transfers yet. "Many well-known coaches have shown interest and approached the management. We are talking to everyone and will make a final decision very soon," he added.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan and Team Director Rupa Gurunath are heading the selection process. The official announcement will be made only after they meet with Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and former captain MS Dhoni in the coming days. The new coach's suggestions will also be key in building the team for the next season.

Meanwhile, three big international names are doing the rounds as Fleming's potential replacement. Brendon McCullum, the current coach for England's white-ball team and former New Zealand captain, is said to be a frontrunner. McCullum has played for CSK before and was also the head coach for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Another strong candidate is Michael Hussey, the former Australian player who has been CSK's batting coach since 2018. His long experience with the team's dressing room and close ties with the management give him an edge.

The third name in the running is former South African all-rounder Albie Morkel. A key player for CSK in its early years, Morkel was recently made the head coach of CSK's South African league franchise, the Johannesburg Super Kings. Fleming is leaving Chennai after a successful stint from 2009 to 2026, during which he led the team to five IPL titles and two Champions League T20 trophies.