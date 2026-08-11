CISF fencers Annu Priya (Epee) and Shruti Joshi (Sabre) won bronze medals at the Commonwealth Fencing Championships 2026 in Nigeria. Meanwhile, the CISF Protectors football team was eliminated from the Durand Cup 2026 after a 0-6 loss to Mohun Bagan.

CISF Fencers Shine at Commonwealth Championships

CISF sportspersons Annu Priya from Haryana and Shruti Joshi from Maharashtra won bronze medals at the ongoing Commonwealth Fencing Championships 2026 in Lagos, Nigeria. The competition, which started on August 9, will finish on August 14.

Annu Priya secured the Bronze medal in women's Individual Epee, while Shruti Joshi won the Bronze medal in Women's Individual Sabre.

Representing CISF at the international championship, both athletes put up strong performances in their respective events and brought recognition to the Force at the international level, according to a press release from CISF.

The Director General, CISF, along with senior officers of the Force, congratulated Annu Priya and Shruti Joshi on their achievement and appreciated their performance at the championship. The achievement also reflects CISF's continued focus on promoting sports and supporting its sportspersons through its sports policy, which provides opportunities and an enabling environment for personnel to pursue sporting excellence while serving in the Force. With these two medals, CISF sportspersons have once again demonstrated their presence and competitive strength at the international sporting arena.

Durand Cup 2026: CISF Protectors Eliminated

In Durand Cup 2026, CISF Protectors lost to Mohun Bagan Super Giant 0-6 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Monday. The win secured Mohun Bagan's spot in the quarter-finals/last-eight as Group A winners, while CISF Protectors were eliminated.

Sahal Abdul Samad stole the limelight with a scintillating first-half hat-trick, while Manvir Singh, Jamie Maclaren and Tekcham Abhishek Singh also found the scoresheet as the Mariners completed a perfect group-stage campaign with three wins from three matches, as per a press release from AIFF Media. Already on six points from their opening two matches, Panagiotis Dilimperis' side entered the contest with a quarterfinal spot confirmed, while CISF Protectors were looking to end their campaign on a positive note after back-to-back defeats. (ANI)