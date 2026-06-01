Rajasthan Royals prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi capped a record-breaking IPL 2026 with the Orange Cap and five major awards. But the 15-year-old has his sights set beyond T20s, declaring Test cricket for India as his ultimate dream after earning an India A call-up.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) teen sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, dominated the recently concluded IPL 2026 in such a way that he essentially rewrote the record books for a single season. His explosive batting and fearless strokeplay not only powered the Royals to crucial wins but also captured the imagination of the fans.

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The 15-year-old finished the season as the highest run–getter with 776 runs, including a century and 5 fifties, at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 237.30 in 15 matches. Alongside a record-breaking season, Sooryavanshi took home five major individual honours, including Orange Cap, Most Valuable Player, Emerging Player, Super Striker, and Most Sixes of the season.

From dominating the season to establishing himself as a multifaceted talent, Sooryavanshi is now preparing to carry this form into new challenges, keeping his long-term goals and red-ball ambitions in mind.

Also Read: IPL 2026: 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Wins 5 Awards, Car and Huge Cash Prize

‘Practised a Lot with the Red-Ball’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has often been viewed as the product of T20 cricket, given his meteoric rise through the league’s power-hitting culture and his natural ability to find the boundary with ease. However, despite the T20 tag, the young prodigy is determined to prove his mettle in the sport’s most traditional format.

After the IPL 2026 Final, where RCB defeated GT to complete their maiden title defence success, former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin jokingly said that Sooryavanshi missed out on the opportunity to win the award for most fours and asked the young batter whether he had any plans to keep the ball on the ground.

To which the RR star responded that he has been putting in significant work with the red-ball, adding that nobody sees the hard work behind the scenes, away from the spotlight of the IPL cameras.

"Yes, I will have to play on the ground because the next assignment is in a one-day format. I have practised a lot with a red ball, but no one has seen me do that, but they will soon." Sooryavanshi said.

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During the IPL 2026, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was picked in an India A squad for the ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Sri Lanka, which will begin on June 9. His inclusion in the squad appeared to be part of the selectors’ strategy to evaluate his readiness for the senior national team.

‘I Want to Play Test Cricket’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi expressed his desire to play the longest format of the game while revealing his father’s long-standing dream for him to don the white flannels for India.

“I want to play Test cricket, obviously, because my father also taught me that it is the ultimate format, and I have played it as well. I'm yet to play many games, though,” the 15-year-old said.

“I played Ranji Trophy cricket but did not get too many opportunities, and it was challenging for me. But I am going to keep working on that aspect of my game," he added.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played Youth Tests for India U19 and Ranji Trophy for Bihar, an experience he credits with grounding his development despite the limited opportunities he has had to showcase his skills in the longest format.

Sooryavanshi’s inclusion in the India A’s squad is a gradual transition from being a U-19 cricketer to a high-potential ‘Pathways’ talent, serving as a critical bridge between his explosive IPL success and the technical rigours required for the senior national team. He will play alongside the likes of Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who provide the experience and mentorship necessary to help him navigate the challenges of international-level cricket.

Also Read: BCCI Secretary Saikia Lauds Teen Sensation Sooryavanshi, Hints At India Call‑Up After Orange Cap Heroics