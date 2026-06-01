Nearly 900 arrests and 180 police injuries marked violent riots in Paris after PSG’s Champions League triumph. Macron condemned the “unspeakable” clashes as celebrations spiraled into chaos, leaving one dead and sparking national outrage.

France said on Monday that nearly 900 people had been arrested in riots that broke out after Paris Saint-Germain club won the coveted Champions League for a second consecutive year over the weekend.

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"We've had more than 890 arrests. In total, that's 45 percent more than last year," Interior Minister Laurent Nunez told broadcaster France Inter, adding that nearly 180 law enforcement officers had been injured.

Celebrations were blighted by clashes between youths and police in Paris and other cities, cars set on fire and shops looted.

On Sunday evening, President Emmanuel Macron received the team at the Elysee Palace. While he said PSG were an "immense pride" for France, he denounced the "unspeakable" violence.

"Enough. We are fed up," he said.

"This is not football, this is not sport, this is not what we love," he added.

One man died riding his motorbike around the Paris ring road in celebration while authorities reported stabbings and other attacks.

© Agence France-Presse