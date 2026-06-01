After leading RCB to their second consecutive IPL title in 2026 with an unbeaten 75, Virat Kohli was spotted in a viral conversation with young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Sooryavanshi, the season's Orange Cap winner, had a historic tournament, sweeping multiple individual awards for his explosive performance with Rajasthan Royals.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli was spotted having a conversation with young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after the IPL 2026 Final against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 31.

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The RCB successfully defended their maiden IPL title with a five-wicket victory over the GT. Chasing a target of 156, the defending champions sealed the win with two overs to spare. Virat Kohli led the charge with a brilliant unbeaten 75 off 42 balls, hitting 9 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 178.57. Venkatesh Iyer (32 off 16 balls) and Tim David (24 off 17 balls) provided crucial support in the powerplay and middle overs, respectively.

For GT, Rashid Khan led the bowling attack with figures of 2/25 at an economy rate of 6.20 in his spell of four overs. Arshad Khan (1/32), Mohammed Siraj (1/36), and Kagiso Rabada (1/44) also picked up wickets, but they couldn't stop the relentless momentum generated by Kohli and his partners.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Kohli's masterclass guides RCB to second successive title

Kohli’s Conversation with Sooryavanshi Goes Viral

Amid the RCB celebration over their second consecutive IPL triumph, Virat Kohli was captured sharing a heartwarming moment with Rajasthan Royals' young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Sooryavanshi was in attendance for the high-stakes battle for supremacy between RCB and GT in Ahmedabad.

Though RCB defended the title, Sooryavanshi was the star of the season, given his explosive batting and unmatched consistency throughout the tournament. In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Kohli was seen engaged in a chat with the RR batting sensation before the presentation.

The veteran Indian batter appeared to be congratulating Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his historic season while giving advice and patting him on the back, acknowledging the impact the youngster had made on the tournament.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had a historic IPL season, shattering multiple records while amassing 776 runs, including a century and 5 fifties, at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 237.30 in 15 matches, and finished the season as the highest run-getter and the Orange Cap winner.

Though RR’s campaign came to an end after Qualifier 2 defeat to GT, Sooryavanshi remains one of the most exciting prospects in Indian cricket, having firmly established himself as a match-winner capable of dominating the world's best bowling attacks.

Sooryavanshi Sweeps Season Individual Awards

RR batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s historic and record-breaking IPL 2026 season has led him to sweep the major individual honours, finishing his second campaign of the tournament on an exceptional note rather than merely focusing on the team's exit, solidifying his status as the most impactful player of the 2026 edition.

Sooryavanshi won the Orange Cap, Emerging Player, Most Valuable Player, Super Striker, and Super Sixes of the Season awards, a clean sweep that underscores his complete dominance over the 2026 IPL landscape.

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By securing these five major individual honours in just his second IPL season, the 15-year-old has not only justified the immense hype surrounding his talent but has also set a nearly untouchable precedent for future breakout stars. With his record-breaking campaign, the teenager has already sparked intense national discourse regarding his immediate inclusion in the Indian squad.

As the IPL 2026 concluded, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will return to action for India A’s ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Sri Lanka, starting on June 9, 2026.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Kohli's masterclass guides RCB to second successive title