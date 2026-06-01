BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia congratulated RCB on their consecutive IPL titles, praising Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 75 and highlighting 15‑year‑old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s record‑breaking Orange Cap win as the youngest top scorer in league history.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s thrilling five‑wicket win over Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad sealed their second consecutive IPL crown, drawing praise from BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia. He lauded the quality of the tournament and singled out 15‑year‑old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who emerged as the youngest Orange Cap winner in IPL history.

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Saikia congratulated RCB for their dominant run, saying, “It was a wonderful season… congratulations to RCB for winning the tournament consecutively twice. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a wonderful player coming up, and he has a bright future. BCCI will do everything to get him to the highest level of cricket.”

Kohli Anchors The Chase

In the final, RCB began strongly with a 62‑run opening stand between Venkatesh Iyer and Virat Kohli. Despite a mid‑innings fightback from Gujarat Titans that reduced them to 132/5, Kohli’s unbeaten 75 off 42 balls guided Bengaluru home with composure.

The victory capped a season where RCB showcased depth, with multiple players stepping up across matches. Kohli himself acknowledged the collective effort, noting that the campaign no longer rested solely on his shoulders.

Sooryavanshi’s rise was the standout story of IPL 2026. At just 15 years and 65 days, he scored 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.30, breaking age‑related records previously held by Shubman Gill and Sudharsan. His performances drew admiration across the cricketing world, marking him as a generational talent.

Saikia also spoke about preparations for upcoming global events, including the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, expressing confidence in the Women in Blue to meet the challenge.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur joined in congratulating RCB, calling the back‑to‑back titles “a very big achievement of BCCI” and praising the atmosphere in Ahmedabad, where RCB fans turned out in large numbers.