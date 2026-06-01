Rajasthan Royals prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi capped off a historic IPL 2026 by winning five major awards, including the Orange Cap with 776 runs. The 15-year-old's season ended on a high note with a viral interview, where he humorously revealed the secret behind his explosive batting and reflected on his growth under pressure.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) Vaibhav Sooryavanshi concluded his second IPL season with a record-breaking campaign, which left the cricketing world in awe of his batting prowess and unmatched dominance. Sooryavanshi’s performance has been the most talked-about, given his explosive strike rate and consistency at such a tender age.

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At such a young age of 15, Vaibhav has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in world cricket, seamlessly transitioning from a promising youngster to a bona fide match-winner. The young batter has shattered multiple IPL records while finishing as the highest run-getter of the season, with 776 runs, including a century and 5 fifties, at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 237.30 in 15 matches.

RR batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s historic and record-breaking IPL 2026 season has led him to win the five major individual honours, including Orange Cap, Most Valuable Player, Emerging Player, Super Striker, and Most Sixes of the season, capping off his second campaign in the league with a historic trophy haul worth ₹55 lakhs and a brand-new Tata Sierra.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Kagiso Rabada wins Purple Cap for second time in career

Sooryavanshi’s Hilarious Reply on Explosive Power Secret Goes Viral

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was in attendance for the high-stakes IPL 2026 Final between the title retainer Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 31. The 15-year-old appeared in person to collect his individual honours following his record-breaking season.

However, Sooryavanshi’s post-match interview with former India captain and commentator Ravi Shastri stole the attention of the spectators and fans at the stadium. In the post-final presentation, Shashtri jokingly inquired how much milk the teenager consumes daily to stay strong.

The query left Sooryavanshi with a knowing smile, as he navigated the light-hearted moment with the poise of a seasoned professional. In response, the teenager hilariously stated that he no longer drinks milk, leaving him and former India captain Ravi Shastri in splits.

“Ab Doodh Nahi Peeta hu,” Vaibhav said. (I don't drink milk anymore).

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s explosive batting and unapologetic confidence have made him the standout performer of the 2026 season. His fearless approach, especially taking on the seasoned bowlers with blistering intent, has been a hallmark of his game

Throughout the campaign, Vaibhav was more than a threat to the opposition bowlers, as he redefined the role of an opening batter in the modern T20 era.

Lessons Learned in his Record-Breaking IPL Season

As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi concluded his second IPL season on an exceptionally high note, the young batter reflected on the invaluable lessons he gathered throughout his record-breaking campaign.

Despite the glamour of his five-trophy haul, including the Orange Cap, MVP, Emerging Player, Super Striker, and Most Sixes, Vaibhav emphasised that the season was fundamentally a learning experience in professional maturity.

“This season, I learnt how to play in pressure situations and how to change my game according to the circumstances,” the 15-year-old told Ravi Shastri.

“You can’t play every game with the same mindset. You have to read the situation of the game and play according to what the team requires. I learned a lot about that, even in the playoff games,” he added.

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As the IPL 2026 concluded, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will return to action for India A’s ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Sri Lanka, starting on June 9, 2026.

Also Read: IPL 2026: 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wins MVP, Orange Cap