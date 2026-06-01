2 5 Image Credit : Vaibhav Suryavanshi Instagram

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Award-Winning Spree

Rajasthan Royals' 15-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi won the Orange Cap for scoring the most runs in IPL 2026. He smashed 776 runs in 16 innings at a mind-boggling strike rate of 237.31, including one century and five half-centuries. He also won the 'Super Striker of the Season' award, bagging a new car for this feat. On top of that, he was named 'Emerging Player of the Season' and also won the award for hitting the most sixes (a whopping 72!).