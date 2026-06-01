IPL 2026: 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Wins 5 Awards, Car and Huge Cash Prize
Just 15 years old, Vaibhav Suryavanshi emerged as one of IPL 2026's biggest stars. The teenage sensation dominated the season, winning multiple awards, a brand-new car, and hefty prize money after a remarkable campaign.
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Image Credit : IPL MEDIA
RCB are the IPL 2026 Champions
RCB clinched their second consecutive IPL title in 2026. They beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets in a thrilling final. After the match, the season's top performers were honoured with awards for most runs, most wickets, and other special achievements.
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Image Credit : Vaibhav Suryavanshi Instagram
Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Award-Winning Spree
Rajasthan Royals' 15-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi won the Orange Cap for scoring the most runs in IPL 2026. He smashed 776 runs in 16 innings at a mind-boggling strike rate of 237.31, including one century and five half-centuries. He also won the 'Super Striker of the Season' award, bagging a new car for this feat. On top of that, he was named 'Emerging Player of the Season' and also won the award for hitting the most sixes (a whopping 72!).
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Image Credit : ANI
Vaibhav is the Most Valuable Player
It doesn't stop there! Vaibhav Suryavanshi's all-round brilliance earned him 436.5 points, making him the 'Most Valuable Player' (MVP) of the season. In total, he swept five major awards: Orange Cap, Most Sixes, Super Striker, Emerging Player, and MVP. What a clean sweep!
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Image Credit : BCCI
Lakhs in Prize Money and a Luxury Car at 15
All these awards came with some serious prize money. As per IPL rules, Vaibhav earned ₹10 lakh for the Orange Cap, ₹10 lakh for the MVP award, and a cool ₹20 lakh for the Emerging Player award. His Super Striker award came with ₹10 lakh cash and a new luxury car worth around ₹15 lakh. Add another ₹10 lakh for hitting the most sixes, and his total winnings come to a massive ₹75 lakh. Not bad for a 15-year-old!
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Image Credit : ANI
Who Won the Purple Cap and Other Awards?
While Vaibhav stole the show, other players also had a fantastic season. Gujarat Titans' pacer Kagiso Rabada won the 'Purple Cap' for taking the most wickets, with a tally of 29. His teammate Sai Sudharsan hit 75 boundaries to win the award for most fours. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj was a nightmare for batsmen, bowling 172 dot balls—the most by any bowler this season.
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