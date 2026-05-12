Pakistan batter Salman Ali Agha's challenge for Bangladesh to set a target of 260-270 backfired after the hosts declared at 268. Bangladesh then bowled Pakistan out for 163, securing a 104-run victory, and leading to Agha being widely trolled on social media for his misplaced confidence.

Pakistan batter Salman Ali Agha has become the centre of a viral storm following the visitors’104-run defeat to Bangladesh in the first Test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday, May 12. The opening Test of the five-match series concluded on the final day, with Bangladesh sealing a historic victory.

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After declaring their second innings at 240/9, Bangladesh set a 268-run target for Pakistan to chase. Nahid Khan’s five-wicket haul and Taskin Ahmed and Taijmul Islam’s two scalps each ensured that the visitors were bowled for 163 in 52.5 overs, handing the hosts a memorable 104-run win in front of a home crowd.

Apart from Abdullah Fazaz’s gritty 66-run innings, Pakistan struggled to build any significant partnerships as the Bangladesh bowlers maintained relentless pressure throughout the final day.

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Salman Ali Agha’s ‘Bravery’ Challenge Backfires

As Pakistan lost to Bangladesh in the opening Test in Dhaka, a video of Salman Ali Agha’s Day 4 press conference has gone viral, highlighting a bold prediction that aged poorly, as visitors struggled to chase Bangladesh’s 268-run target.

Speaking to the reporters at the end of Day 4 on Monday, Salman challenged Bangladesh to declare and set a target of around 260–270 runs in 70 overs. He argued that while the ‘safe’ play is batting Pakistan out of the game, a bold declaration would keep both teams in contention.

“If they (Bangladesh) are brave enough to do that, give us 70 overs and 260, 270 target, then we will be in the game as well,” the Pakistan batter said.

“If we are in this position, we will try to do that. We just make sure to take them out from the game and then give them whatever target we want to give them,” he added.

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Bangladesh apparently accepted Salman Ali Agha’s risky challenge and declared their second innings on the final morning, setting a target of 268, mirroring the exact scenario Salman had envisioned.

Not only did the hosts set a 268-run target for Pakistan to chase, but they also delivered a bowling masterclass that dismantled the visitors' batting order in just under 53 overs, with Nihad Rana leading the charge with a devastating five-wicket haul that exploited the variable bounce and pace of the Mirpur track.

Salman Ali Agha Trolled for Challenge to Bangladesh

Salman Ali Agha’s challenge to Bangladesh by daring them to set a target of 260–270 runs has turned into social media trolls, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts mocking the Pakistan batter for his misplaced confidence.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts flooded the platform with reactions mocking Salman Ali Agha’s overconfidence, highlighting Pakistan’s collapse despite his bold predictions. Fans called it a humbling moment, ridiculed his “big talk,” and praised Bangladesh’s courage and clinical performance.

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With a 104-run win over Pakistan, Bangladesh scripted history as they registered their first-ever Test victory against Pakistan on home soil at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. Moreover, Bangladesh has three successive Test wins over Pakistan dating back to their 2024 encounter.

The second and final Test of the series between Bangladesh and Pakistan will take place at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on May 16.

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