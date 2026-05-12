Pacer Shabnim Ismail comes out of retirement to join South Africa's squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The Proteas' all-time leading wicket-taker aims to help the team clinch a global title after several near misses in recent years.

When Shabnim Ismail announced her retirement in 2023, it seemed the curtain had fallen on one of South Africa's finest fast-bowling careers. Nearly three years later, the Proteas pace spearhead is set for a dramatic international comeback after being named in South Africa's squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The 37-year-old, South Africa's all-time leading wicket-taker in both ODIs and T20Is, returns with unfinished business to help the Proteas finally clinch a long-awaited global title after heartbreaking runner-up finishes in the 2023 and 2024 Women's T20 World Cups and the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup. South Africa kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against Australia on June 13 in Manchester.

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"I don't think words can actually describe what it feels like to wear the Protea badge again and play for your country, and millions of people are actually watching you. I always say it's a huge honour for me to play for the badge. So I'm really happy to be wearing the badge again," Ismail said as per the ICC website.

Ismail's return to the squad

South Africa confirmed their 15-member squad to compete at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in England and Wales. The biggest talking point from the squad announcement is the return of ace pacer Shabnim Ismail, who has reversed her retirement to make herself available for the marquee event. She brings experience and depth to the Proteas pace battery and is South Africa's leading wicket-taker in ODIs and T20Is, with 123 wickets from just 113 games in the latter.

Ismail admitted a return was never part of the plan, but conversations with those closest to her and encouragement from head coach Mandla Mashimbyi slowly changed her thinking.

"He was like, take your time to make the decision. I'm not forcing you to play, but I really need and want you to come back and help us win the World Cup."

'I miss playing at the highest level'

That message resonated deeply with Ismail, who says her comeback is not about proving a point, but about contributing to something bigger.

"I'm coming back, first of all, because I miss playing cricket. I miss playing at the highest level, and I miss obviously putting on the badge and going out there and performing," she said.

"I'm a really hard worker. I still am who I am. I never change, and I just want to go out there and obviously do my thing, and then also the most important part is to try to help win the World Cup, playing again for South Africa. I think that will be just the cherry on the top for me," she commented.

Praise for evolving Proteas side

Despite her return, Ismail is quick to praise a South African side that has continued to evolve, reaching final after final and building depth and experience through players such as Marizanne Kapp, Tumi Sekhukhune and Ayabonga Khaka.

"To be honest, I don't actually think the team needs me. I think they've been doing phenomenal, but in saying that, it's nice for me to come back and obviously help win the World Cup," she added.

A major part of that role, she says, is mentoring the next generation and helping younger players embrace the freedom that comes with competing alongside world-class teammates.

"They should be going out there and saying, "You know what, I'm playing with the best in the world. So if I can't beat them, let me join them and help us win the World Cup," she concluded.

South Africa squad:

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Kayla Reyneke, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Dane van Niekerk. (ANI)