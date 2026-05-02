Pakistan T20I captain Salman Ali Agha has revived the Asia Cup 2025 handshake controversy, recalling Team India’s refusal during their clash amid the Pahalgam terror attack protest. Agha said he was informed of the “no-handshake” policy and felt it was not right for players as role models, reigniting debate on social media among cricket fans.

Pakistan T20I captain Salman Ali Agha revived the handshake controversy from the Asia Cup 2025 clash against India. Team India and Pakistan faced each other three times in the tournament, including the final, with the Men in Blue winning all three encounters.

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However, the encounters between the two arch-rivals were more than just cricketing battles, marked by on-field controversy, which became a major talking point throughout the tournament. The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, took a bold stand by refusing to shake hands with Pakistan players as a mark of protest against the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025.

The template was followed in all three matches between the sides, including the group stage, Super Four clash, and the final, with no post-match handshakes exchanged on any occasion. This was carried on by India's women’s team at the ODI World Cup 2025 and India’s junior team at the U19 World Cup, extending the no-handshake stance across multiple levels of Indian cricket.

Also Read: Jason Holder's 'Beef' Remark on India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Row Sparks Backlash (WATCH)

Salman Ali Agha Recalls India’s No-Handshake Stand

Seven months after the Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan in Dubai, Salman Ali Agha recalled the no-handshake stand taken by Team India and once again expressed his views on the incident, which triggered a debate on sportsmanship spirit rather than the Men in Blue’s actions alone.

Speaking on an ARY podcast alongside Pakistani teammate Hasan Ali, Salman revealed that he was told by the umpire before the toss that there would be no handshake, accepted it, but felt it “isn’t right” as players are role models and such actions can influence young fans.

“When I went for the toss, I was quite normal, though I had some idea there might not be a handshake. I went with my media manager, Naeem Bhai, and the match referee took me aside and informed me that there would be no handshake. I said that was fine, and I had no issue with it,” Pakistan T20I captain said.

“After the match, when we went to their pavilion, there was still no handshake. I’ve said before that I don’t think this is right. When we represent a nation, people watch us, especially youngsters who follow our example. If something like this happens, it can influence behaviour in future games. As a role model, I believe this isn’t the right thing to do,” he added.

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Team India and Pakistan have since been at the centre of debate over on-field conduct and sporting etiquette following the incident. Moreover, the Men in Blue are yet to receive the Asia Cup trophy after ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also PCB chairman, reportedly walked away with the silverware following the post-match presentation controversy, leaving the matter unresolved.

Social Media Erupts Over Salman Ali Agha’s Remarks

Salman Ali Agha’s revival of the handshake controversy sparked a fresh wave of debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts expressing sharply divided opinions over the incident and its aftermath.

Taking to their X handles, Indian cricket fans mocked Pakistan T20I captain’s repeated focus on the handshake issue, arguing that the attention was diverted from on-field results, while others questioned why the controversy was being revisited months after the Asia Cup 2025.

Others criticised the ongoing debate itself, calling it unnecessary and outdated, urging both teams to move on from the issue, reflecting widespread fatigue over the recurring controversy in India–Pakistan cricket discourse.

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India and Pakistan’s encounters have been largely restricted to ICC and ACC tournaments after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has indefinitely suspended the bilateral series following the 2016 Uri Attack.

Following the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, cricketing ties between India and Pakistan remained further strained, with no discussions on bilateral series resumption amid heightened political tensions.

Also Read: India Win Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar’s Witty Reply Stuns Pakistani Reporter’s Controversial Question (WATCH)