During the Bangladesh vs. Pakistan 3rd ODI, a controversial run-out became the focal point of debate. Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz ran out Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, who was out of his crease while attempting a friendly gesture, sparking a widespread discussion about the spirit of cricket.

Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Pakistan captain Salman Ali Aghawere involved in a on-field drama following a controversial run-out of the latter in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday, March 13.

After being asked to bat first by Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Pakistan bundled out for 274 in 47.3 overs. Opener Maaz Sadaqat led the visitors’ batting with a knock of 75 off 46 balls, including 6 fours and 5 sixes, at a strike rate of 163.04. Salman Ali Agha contributed with an innings of 64 off 62 balls, while Mohammad Rizwan scored 44 off 59 balls.

For Bangladesh, Rishad Hossain led the bowling attack with figures of 3/56 at an economy rate of 5.90 in 9.3 overs. Skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up two wickets while conceding 3.4 in his spell of 10 overs. Apart from Rishad and Mehidy, Mustafizur Rahman (1/53), Taksin Ahmed (1/59), and Nahid Rana (1/59) also chipped in with crucial wickets, helping Bangladesh restrict Pakistan to a challenging total.

Controversial Run-Out of the Match

As Pakistan aims to make a comeback from the defeat in the first ODI of the series, the controversial run-out of Salman Ali Agha by Mehidy Hasan Miraz became the focal point of debate. The incident took place in the 39th over of Pakistan’s batting when a flatter delivery from Miraz was nudged by Mohammad Rizwan to the right of the bowler.

Salman Agha, who was standing at the non-striker end, collided with Mehidy Hasan Miraz as the Bangladesh bowler stopped the ball with his boot. Though the Pakistan captain helped him to pick up the ball, the Bangladesh captain seized the opportunity and underarmed it onto the stumps, as Agha was out of the crease.

Salman Ali Agha captain, was visibly furious as he threw his helmet and gloves on the ground out of frustration, while the on-field umpire referred the incident to the third umpire, who upheld Miraz’s run-out decision. Pakistan's captain walked back to the pavilion in visible anger and frustration as his dismissal stood.

Salman Ali Agha had a heated exchange of words with Salman Ali Agha had a heated exchange of words with Bangladesh players, while Mohammad Rizwan stepped in to calm him down. Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s run-out of the Pakistan captain was upheld by the third umpire as Salman Agha was out of the crease when he tried to help the Bangladesh captain by picking up the ball, leaving him stranded.

‘This Was Outside Sportsmen’s Spirit’

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja, who was on air during the commentary for the third ODI, questioned Mehidy’s sportsmanship, suggesting the run‑out went against the true spirit of the game despite being legal.

Speaking during the commentary, the 1992 ODI World Cup winner explained that Mehidy Hasan Miraz was legally within his rights to run out Salman Ali Agha, but Pakistan captain’s friendly gesture of helping him pick up the ball conflicted with the competitive nature of the game. Raja criticized Bangladesh’s approach and emphasized the clash of intentions between the players.

“I come from a different school of thought. Today, the game is played differently. The teams go for the jugular the moment they see an opportunity! This was outside the sportsmen’s spirit. But he was well within his rights to get that run out,” Raja said.

“The intention here (from Agha) was trying to do a good deed. You never do that to the opposition. Agha’s stern reaction was obvious. The intentions of both players were very different. One player was trying to run the other out while the second one was trying to be friendly. And there’s no room for friendliness in this contest. I would give Bangladesh a 10 out of 100 for this. They could have done a bit better,” he added.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s controversial run-out of Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha sparked the debate about sportsmanship spirit, as many questioned whether taking advantage of a friendly gesture went against the unwritten ethics of the game.

Salman Ali Agha Criticized ‘Friendly Gesture’

Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s controversial run-out of Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha sparked a massive debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts divided over whether taking advantage of a friendly gesture was fair or against the spirit of the game.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts largely lashed out at Salman Ali Agha for reaching out to handle the ball while being far out of the crease, questioning Pakistan’s captain's situational awareness and blaming him for his own run-out.

Though some acknowledged that Salman Ali Agha’s run-out dismissal by Mehidy Hasan Miraz was legal, the majority felt Agha’s friendly gesture backfired, and that the fielding side acted within the rules, leaving many viewers mocking the Pakistan captain’s decision to try to help the bowler instead of staying in his crease.

As per ICC Law 38.1, a batter is considered out if he is out of his ground and the stumps are fairly put down by the fielding side. Even if the batter is trying to help the fielder with the ball, they are still liable for the run-out as per the rule. In this incident, Mehidy Hasan Miraz was fully within the rules, as Salman Ali Agha was out of his crease when the stumps were broken.