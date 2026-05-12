Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi completed 400 international wickets during the first Test against Bangladesh, becoming the ninth Pakistani bowler to do so. He also became the first from his country to take 100 wickets in the WTC.

The fourth day of the first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh belonged to Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi after he completed 400 international wickets and etched his name deeper into the country's cricketing history.

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The left-arm fast bowler reached the milestone when he dismissed Bangladesh batter Mominul Haque at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday. The wicket made Shaheen only the ninth Pakistan bowler overall and sixth pacer from the country to claim 400 wickets across formats.

At just 26 years of age, Shaheen achieved the landmark in his 211th international appearance, underlining his rapid rise since making his debut as a teenager.

Pakistan's All-Time Leading Wicket-Takers

He now sits ninth on Pakistan's all-time list of leading wicket-takers in international cricket. Former captain Wasim Akram tops the chart with 916 wickets, followed by Waqar Younis with 789 and Imran Khan with 544. Other legends ahead of Shaheen include Shahid Afridi, Saqlain Mushtaq, Saeed Ajmal, Shoaib Akhtar and Umar Gul.

Most international wickets for Pakistan: Wasim Akram - 916 Waqar Younis - 789 Imran Khan - 544 Shahid Afridi - 538 Saqlain Mushtaq - 496 Saeed Ajmal - 447 Shoaib Akhtar - 438 Umar Gul - 427 Shaheen Afridi - 400*

Shaheen's tally includes 139 wickets in 74 ODIs and 136 wickets in 103 T20 Internationals, while he has continued to lead Pakistan's attack in the longest format.

World Test Championship Milestone

Earlier in the Test, Shaheen had already achieved another significant milestone by becoming the first Pakistani bowler to complete 100 wickets in the ICC World Test Championship. He now leads Pakistan's wicket charts in the competition with 103 scalps, ahead of Noman Ali and Sajid Khan.

Most wickets for Pakistan in the ICC World Test Championship Shaheen Afridi - 103 Noman Ali - 89 Sajid Khan - 63 Naseem Shah - 60 Abrar Ahmed - 46 Yasir Shah - 41 Hasan Ali - 35 Mohammad Abbas - 34

State of Play

Despite Shaheen's achievement, Bangladesh ended Day 4 in a commanding position. After securing a first-innings lead with the help of a five-wicket haul from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, the hosts stretched their overall advantage to 179 runs, reaching 152/3 in the second innings with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto unbeaten on 58. (ANI)

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