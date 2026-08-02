After a four-wicket loss in their DPL Season 3 opener, Purani Dilli 6 will face West Delhi Lions on Monday. Despite the loss, captain Anuj Rawat's unbeaten century and the team's strong batting display provide confidence for their next match.

Purani Dilli 6 will look to bounce back strongly when they take on West Delhi Lions in their second match of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) Season 3 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday.

Strong Batting Performance in Opener

Despite going down by four wickets to Central Delhi Kings in a high-scoring tournament opener, Purani Dilli 6 drew plenty of positives from the contest, most notably captain Anuj Rawat's magnificent unbeaten hundred, according to a press release from DPL. He led from the front under pressure after his side was reduced to 30/3, combining with Dev Lakra for a match-defining 132-run partnership to help Purani Dilli 6 post a formidable 202/4. While the result did not go in their favour, the performance showcased the team's fighting spirit and batting depth heading into the next fixture.

Purani Dilli 6 will now be aiming to register their first win of the season against West Delhi Lions, with the squad looking to build on the positives from the opening encounter.

Captain Expresses Confidence

Ahead of Monday's clash, captain Anuj Rawat said the team has quickly shifted its focus to the next challenge and is determined to return to winning ways. "Personally, I am happy with the way I batted, and it's always special to score a century. Of course, it would have felt even better if the team had won the match because, in the end, team success matters the most. The good thing is that I am in good rhythm, and I want to carry this form into the next game," said Rawat.

"The dressing room is positive, and everyone believes we played a lot of good cricket in the first match. There were plenty of positives to take away, and we have worked on the areas where we can improve. We are fully focused on the match against West Delhi Lions and are determined to put in a strong all-round performance. The aim is simple: to play fearless cricket and get our first win of the season," he added.

With confidence in their batting unit and lessons learnt from the opening fixture, Purani Dilli 6 will be eager to make a strong statement against West Delhi Lions as they continue their pursuit of the DPL Season 3 title. (ANI)