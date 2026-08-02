Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya visited the Tirumala temple with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. Pandya, sporting a completely shaved head, sought blessings as he continues his comeback from injury after missing several recent tours.

Hardik Pandya Offers Prayers at Tirumala Temple

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya offered prayers at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala on Sunday. The India all-rounder was seen with a completely shaved head as he sought the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.

Pandya was accompanied by his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. Pandya and Mahieka were dressed in traditional white attire during their visit. Photos and videos of the two at the temple surfaced on social media and quickly attracted attention from fans.

Pandya's new appearance drew considerable curiosity among fans, with devotees traditionally offering their hair at the temple as a mark of faith and gratitude. Although the veteran all-rounder has not disclosed why he shaved his head, his temple visit has sparked widespread discussion on social media.

Pandya on Comeback Trail After Injury

The temple visit comes at an important juncture in Pandya's career as he continues his comeback from injury. The all-rounder has been out of action since the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season after initially dealing with back stiffness before suffering a thigh injury.

Pandya also missed India's limited-overs series against Afghanistan, the ODI and T20I tour of England, as well as the white-ball series in Zimbabwe. He has not played competitive cricket since captaining Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026, when the five-time champions failed to reach the playoffs.