Indian boxer and Commonwealth Games silver medallist Lovlina Borgohain politely objected to an incomplete map of India printed on restaurant napkins in Glasgow. The map omitted the Northeast region, and her calm response went viral, drawing praise on social media for her respectful yet firm stand.

Indian boxer and Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain expressed her displeasure after spotting an incomplete map of India printed on restaurant napkins in Glasgow during the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026.

Lovlina Borgohain settled for a silver medal after losing to Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree by a 4-1 split decision in the women's 75kg final. However, India's boxing contingent had a historic campaign, securing a record-breaking haul of seven gold and three silver medals. For the first time, India has won five or more gold medals in boxing at a single edition of the Commonwealth Games.

As part of the historic victory, India’s medal-winning boxers celebrated their success at a Glasgow restaurant, where Lovlina Borgohain spotted the incomplete map of India on the napkins of the establishment, prompting her to politely yet firmly call out the oversight.

Also Read: Historic pride as India's boxers shine at Commonwealth Games Glasgow

‘Our Northeast is Missing’

During the celebration of India’s boxing contingent’s historic run at the set-to-be-concluded Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Lovlina Borgohain spotted that the map of India printed on the restaurant napkins completely omitted the Northeast region, leading her to immediately address the staff to ensure recognition of the country’s complete territory.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist stated it ‘hurts’ her to see the Northeast being left out of the national map and politely urged the restaurant staff members to acknowledge the error and ensure such incomplete representations are corrected.

“Please don’t take this the wrong way. I felt a little hurt by this. In the map of India, our North East is missing. Yes, even outside, the map that’s displayed has cut off the North East. As someone from the North East, that really hurts us. That’s all I wanted to say. Please keep this in mind next time. Thank you so much,” Lovlina said.

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The display of incorrect maps of India is not new. International platforms, foreign establishments, and global media have repeatedly faced criticism for omitting the Northeast region or depicting Jammu and Kashmir in a manner inconsistent with India's official maps, prompting sharp reactions from Indian citizens and athletes demanding accurate geographical representation.

Recently, an Indian diplomat, Pooja Kumari Jha, interrupted a seminar in Dhaka, Bangladesh, after an incorrect map depicted Jammu and Kashmir inconsistently with India's official maps, asserting that the region is an integral and inalienable part of India.

Social Media Questions Use of National Map on Restaurant Napkins

The viral video of Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain politely calling out an incorrect map of India has sparked massive reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where users praised her calm and respectful approach.

Taking to their X handles, many users praised Lovlina for raising the issue with dignity and composure, calling her response a reflection of true sportsmanship. Others questioned why India's national map was printed on restaurant napkins in the first place, highlighting that national symbols should be treated with greater respect.

However, some users also called for stricter action against inaccurate depictions of India’s map, while others urged Indian authorities to ensure such errors are promptly addressed wherever they occur.

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Meanwhile, India is currently at the fourth position on the medal table, with 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver, and 9 bronze. The contingent will look to add to its tally in the remaining medal events on the final day of competition before the Commonwealth Games conclude on Sunday.

Also Read: CWG 2026: Mirabai Chanu proud to win 3rd successive Gold for India